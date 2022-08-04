The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 4, 2022
Events

Lessons in leadership from two powerful “firsts” at the Black Women’s Expo

Join Nykia Wright, Tracy Brown and event moderator Mary Mitchell at the Black Women’s Expo on August 12 at 3:00 p.m. CT at McCormick Place.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Lessons in leadership from two powerful “firsts” at the Black Women’s Expo
bwePanel_eventChorus_2022.png

Lessons in leadership from two powerful “firsts,” Nykia Wright and Tracy Brown, at the Black Women’s Expo on Aug. 12.

The Black Women’s Expo brings together Black women from all walks of life to celebrate uniqueness, support endeavors and share knowledge.

Join us at this year’s Black Women’s Expo for Lessons in leadership from two powerful “firsts”: Nykia Wright, the first Black CEO of a major news organization and Tracy Brown, the first Black Chief Content Officer of the largest non-profit newsroom in the country:

Friday, August 12, 2022

3:00 - 4:30 p.m. CT

McCormick Place, Room #N229

Sun-Times columnist and celebrated journalist, Mary Mitchell, will moderate the conversation.

Register now to secure your ticket! Every RSVP gets a free ticket to the expo.

Lessons in leadership from two powerful “firsts”: Nykia Wright and Tracy Brown
August 12, 3:00 - 4:30 p.m. CT, McCormick Place, Room #N229
Register

Next Up In News
WNBA denounces nine-year prison-term for Brittney Griner
US to declare health emergency over monkeypox outbreak
City announces 10 more neighborhood plazas to feature art space, walking trails — even an ice-skating rink
City Council ‘not a good place to work these days,’ Tunney says of mass exodus
Oak Park native with visual impairment to compete in the U.S. Para Sailing Championship
Starbucks workers in North Park vote to unionize
The Latest
RUSSIA-US-BASKETBALL-COURT-POLITICS
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA denounces nine-year prison-term for Brittney Griner
“Today’s verdict and sentencing is unjustified and unfortunate, but not unexpected and Brittney Griner remains wrongly detained,” the WNBA and NBA’ said in a joint statement.
By Annie Costabile
 
AP22216648095330.jpg
News
US to declare health emergency over monkeypox outbreak
The announcement will free up federal money and other resources to fight the virus.
By Associated Press
 
London_Series_Baseball.JPG
Cubs
Cubs to face Cardinals in 2023 London Series
MLB announced on Thursday that the NL Central rivals will play in London on June 24-25 2023.
By Maddie Lee
 
The proposed site of a public outdoor plaza, at 1201 W. 63rd St., in the Englewood neighborhood.
City Hall
City announces 10 more neighborhood plazas to feature art space, walking trails — even an ice-skating rink
The public outdoor plazas will be funded by the Chicago Recovery Program. Eight out of 10 of the proposed plazas are on the city’s South and West sides.
By Mariah Rush
 
Crash.jpeg
La Voz Chicago
Muere padre de familia que murió al ser impactada por auto en sentido contrario
Su esposa y cuatro hijos murieron en la autopista de Jane Addams Memorial Tollway.
By Sun-Times Wire
 