Lessons in leadership from two powerful “firsts” at the Black Women’s Expo

The Black Women’s Expo brings together Black women from all walks of life to celebrate uniqueness, support endeavors and share knowledge.

Join us at this year’s Black Women’s Expo for Lessons in leadership from two powerful “firsts”: Nykia Wright, the first Black CEO of a major news organization and Tracy Brown, the first Black Chief Content Officer of the largest non-profit newsroom in the country:

Friday, August 12, 2022

3:00 - 4:30 p.m. CT

McCormick Place, Room #N229

Sun-Times columnist and celebrated journalist, Mary Mitchell, will moderate the conversation.

Register now to secure your ticket! Every RSVP gets a free ticket to the expo.