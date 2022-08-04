The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 4, 2022
Myrna Salazar, co-founder and executive director of Chicago Latino Theater Alliance, dies at 75

A native of Puerto Rico and raised in Chicago, Salazar was a staunch advocate for equity and representation of Latino artists on Chicago’s stages

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Myrna Salazar, who co-founded the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) and served as its executive director, has died. She was 75.

The news was announced Thursday by CLATA.

“To say that Myrna was a force of nature would be an understatement. She has been a leader, advocate, change maker, and a strong voice for the Latino community on issues from education to the arts,” said Marty Castro, CLATA board president and president and CEO of Castro Synergies, LLC. “She was and always will be part of our family and we mourn her loss. CLATA is part of her legacy and we will continue to work in her memory to ensure its continued success.”

A native of Puerto Rico and raised in Chicago, Salazar was a staunch advocate for equity and representation of Latino artists on Chicago’s stages. She was also the founder and president of Salazar & Navas Talent Agency Inc.

According to Thursday’s official statement of her passing, Salazar began her career as an economic development specialist at the West Town Economic Development Corp. She was later appointed by then-Mayor Jane Byrne to the Chicago Board of Education where she served for five years.She subsequently served on the board of Choose Chicago and the League of Chicago Theaters and is a member of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s cultural arts committee.

In 2016, she co-founded the non-profit CLATA along with the National Museum of Mexican Art (NMMA), the International Latino Cultural Center (ILCC), and the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance (PRAA).CLATA’s signature program is the annual citywide Destinos International Latino Theater Festival, which will present its 5th incarnation Sept. 14-Oct. 16, and feature a variety of productions, panels, student performances and other presentations.

Describing the mission of the Destinos festival, Salazar told the Sun-Times Editorial Board in 2021: “These are our stories, our own narratives and our own experiences. They aren’t influenced by a white director who says you have to look a certain way or have an accent when you speak English. We want things that show the value of what it is to be Latino, whether it’s through our history or the flavors we bring to the country. And to put that on stage, it’s very important.”

Salazar is survived by her children Yvette Sharp, Iliana Romero, stepson Christopher Dovalina, and four grandchildren; her first husband, Florentino (Rosellen) Mitchell; and preceded in death by her second husband, Cesar Dovalina, former owner of the Spanish-language newspaper, La Raza, and La Margarita restaurants.

More to come...

