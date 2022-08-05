The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 5, 2022
Education Entertainment and Culture News

Organizers hope weekend race of electric go-karts will power careers in math and science among young women

“I’ve definitely had guys tell me this is a boy’s thing and I really don’t need to say anything to them. I just prove them wrong,” said Isabel Loza, 17, a senior in high school and a member of the Green Galaxy racing team.

By  Allison Novelo
   
SHARE Organizers hope weekend race of electric go-karts will power careers in math and science among young women
IMG_3165.jpg

Members of the Violet Vortex team ready their electric go-kart for a weekend rally meant to spur interest in STEM fields among young women.

Allison Novelo | Sun-Times

After a two-year hiatus, the ComEd EV Rally returns this weekend with a power race among young women from across the Chicago area who will go head-to-head — or bumper-to-bumper — in hand-built electric go-karts.

In its seventh year, the rally features six teams, each with 30 young women ages 13 to 18. Under the banner of getting more women into STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields, the race will take place at the Museum of Science and Industry on Saturday afternoon.

“I’ve definitely had guys tell me this is a boy’s thing and I really don’t need to say anything to them. I just prove them wrong,” said Isabel Loza, 17, a senior in high school and a member of the Green Galaxy racing team.

Loza said she didn’t feel intimidated by the lack of women in STEM fields. In fact, being underestimated by her male peers pushed her to “show them that women can do anything they can do.”

IMG_3131.jpg

Members of the Blue Quest team work on their entry into the ComEd EV Rally this weekend.

Allison Novelo | Sun-Times

Each team builds their go-karts under the supervision of mentors from Commonwealth Edison. It began with repurposed refrigerator boxes with “sticks for steering wheels” and has evolved into a colorful display of sleek cars.

The teams are Blue Quest, Green Galaxy, Orange Flare, Teal Turbo, Violet Vortex and Yellow Spark. Their go-karts boast a variety of decorations, including vibrant streamers and hand-drawn designs.

The mentors are some of the most senior engineers at ComEd. While taking a “hands-off” approach, they aim to teach more than just electrical engineering but also how to excel.

“Having worked in this industry and not seeing a lot of women adds to that stereotype that STEM fields are difficult and just for men,” said one of the mentors, Ana Manzanares.

“Sometimes you can still sense that the men in this field don’t take you as seriously as they would other men,” she said. “It’s subtle, but you can still see that.”

Manzanares credits a mentor with introducing her to electrical engineering. “I didn’t have plans to go to college, and I didn’t even know what engineers did,” she said. “But then someone asked me if I ever thought about engineering.”

Eden Wilson, an incoming junior in high school, said she felt empowered by the ComEd program and appreciated having a mentor who is a woman of color. The 16-year-old stressed the need for more Black women in STEM.

“Coming here was very eye-opening because hearing a black woman teach me how to fix circuits showed me that it’s possible not just to be in STEM, but to also excel and be a leader,” she said.

This year’s rally attracted close to 120 applicants, according to John Schoen, senior communications manager at ComEd. Applicants sent in short-answer responses highlighting their interest in STEM fields.

“We hear stories all the time about a young lady in an engineering club — but she’s the only girl in the club,” said Schoen. “We want to give these girls a chance to work with someone they can look up to and learn from. That’s why we do this.”

Win or lose, everyone will get a $2,000 scholarship and an iPad. Participation may also lead to internship and employment opportunities within ComEd, according to Schoen.

Regardless of the outcome, several teens said they were thrilled to show off their brightly decorated go-karts and will walk away with “bragging rights.”

Next Up In Education
Illinois’ sales tax holiday on back-to-school gear starts Friday
Laid-off CPS librarian finds new home — and mandate — at King College Prep
Sexual misconduct investigation forces out lauded charter school leader Tim King, sources say
Incoming college freshmen get set for campus move-in with CHA trunk party
Mount Carmel High to remain an all-boys school
Tim King, once named People Magazine’s ‘hero of the year’ as head of Urban Prep Academies, resigns
The Latest
Charles Kelley (from left), Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady A perform during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee, in June.
Music
Lady A postpones tour as Charles Kelley begins ‘journey to sobriety’
The group was set to start the tour on Aug. 13 in Nashville, but in a social media post, the band said the tour would be postponed until next year.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy coaches during training camp practice Tuesday.
Bears
Bears focus on Justin Fields’ process, knowing ‘being close isn’t good enough’
The Bears’ new offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, is learning to read Fields. The best view comes in the film room after a tough practice. And there have been plenty of those thus far in training camp.
By Patrick Finley
 
Michael Shakman — the lawyer, who fought political hiring in city, county and state government and won the decree named for him — shown with his court filings in 1978,
Politics
Half a century, six federal judges and 10,000 docket entries later — Illinois freed from court oversight of state hiring
Gov. J.B. Pritzker moved to vacate the half-century-old Shakman decree, with state lawyers telling the 7th U.S. Court of Appeals that “there is no evidence the state is considering political factors in hiring today.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, seen here last month during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, spoke to the Lake County Board on Friday about the need for a statewide ban on assault weapons.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park mayor urges support for statewide assault weapons ban
Nancy Rotering spoke Friday to the Lake County Board in Waukegan.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Nearly a month after he was attacked on a CTA Red Line train, Dan Beam still has the marks of the injuries he sustained when he fought off his attackers.
Afternoon Edition
CTA rider opens up about recent attack, Chicago Duck Derby returns and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 