The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 8, 2022
NFL Sports

Aaron Rodgers’ use of psychedelic substance ayahuasca doesn’t violate NFL rules

According to league spokesman Brian McCarthy, any trace of the substance in Rodgers’ system would not trigger a positive result under the substance abuse or performance-enhancing drug policies.

By  USA Today Sports
   
SHARE Aaron Rodgers’ use of psychedelic substance ayahuasca doesn’t violate NFL rules
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs a practice drill.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ revelation that he consumed a plant-based psychedelic substance known as ayahuasca isn’t going to get him in any trouble with the NFL.

Morry Gash/AP

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ revelation that he consumed a plant-based psychedelic substance known as ayahuasca isn’t going to get him in any trouble with the NFL.

According to league spokesman Brian McCarthy, any trace of the substance in his system would not trigger a positive result under the substance abuse or performance-enhancing drug policies.

The league and the players’ union collectively bargained a drug policy that prohibits a long list of substances, but since ayahuasca isn’t on it, there’s no reason why Rodgers would be in violation of either policy.

Rodgers revealed last week that he had taken the substance, but the league previously had not commented on whether it was prohibited by NFL rules.

It’s likely Rodgers knew that would be the case given he was once the team’s union representative and was part of the collective bargaining process when the deal was extended. Given what is at stake if the substance was illegal — a possible suspension and entrance into the substance abuse program — it’s likely he made sure he wasn’t violating any rules.

On the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, Rodgers said he consumed ayahuasca during a trip to Peru in the offseason. The substance, which contains the active chemical dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, is associated with religious practices and rituals in South America and has hallucinogenic properties.

Rodgers credited the substance with helping him with his mental health and winning his third and fourth MVP awards in 2020 and 2021.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In NFL
Bears rookie LT Braxton Jones balances humility, confidence amid rapid rise
Bears unfazed by linebacker Roquan Smith’s absence
This You Gotta See: Let’s go to the Matts as Eberflus’ Bears take on Nagy’s Chiefs
Bears WR N’Keal Harry out with reported high ankle sprain
New Bears defensive coordinator will blitz even less than old ones did
Bears close Sunday’s practice to fans
The Latest
Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey talks at a news conference announcing the Chicago and Illinois Fraternal Order of Police endorsements of his candidacy at FOP Lodge #7 in the West Town neighborhood on Monday.
Politics
Despite differences, police unions endorse Bailey for governor, because he backs officers ‘unlike any of the politicians in this state’
Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara and Illinois Fraternal Order of Police President Chris Southwood stood with Bailey, who denounced Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx as “the three musketeers of crime.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Christopher Vaughn is serving four life sentences for the murders of his wife and their three children.
Suburban Chicago
Parents of Christopher Vaughn sue Will County state’s attorney, others as bid for freedom continues
Vaughn’s parents argue they’ve lost time and income traveling to see their son in prison. Vaughn is being held in Pinckneyville Correctional Center, serving four life sentences for the murders of his wife and three children.
By Jon Seidel
 
08_AUG_22__Seeking_to_Identify_79th_St_Redline_homicide_pic_1.png
Crime
Chicago police release video of suspects in fatal shooting on Red Line train
A 29-year-old man was riding the train near Chatham when he was killed Saturday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
At least 26 people were shot in Chicago in the first night of the weekend.
Crime
At least 58 people shot in Chicago over the weekend, half of them in the first 12 hours
At least nine people died from their wounds, including a man killed in a drive-by shooting in a South Loop parking lot and a rider fatally shot on a Red Line train in Chatham on the South Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A Chicago police SUV.
Crime
Man killed in Gresham shooting over weekend
The man, 35, was in a large group in the 1800 block of West 87th Street when someone opened fire, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 