Monday, September 12, 2022
Outdoors Sports

Finding and dining on Chicken of the Woods mushrooms while float fishing for muskies

John McKevitt earns Mushroom of the Week for finding Chicken of the Woods mushrooms while float fishing for muskies.

By  Dale Bowman
   
John McKevitt found “wonderful” Chicken of the Woods mushrooms while float fishing for muskie on the upper Chippewa River in northern Wisconsin.

“The mile-high skies limited [fishing] action to early morning, but the sautéed mushrooms certainly helped offset the tough fishing,” he emailed.

First off, I just love that he found and dined on the Chicken of the Woods mushrooms while float fishing. Second, I love the idea of float fishing for muskies.

Mushroom of the Week, the celebration of mushrooms and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago outdoors, runs sporadically, generally in the fall, in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here atchicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com)orcontact me onFacebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

