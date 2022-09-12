Finding and dining on Chicken of the Woods mushrooms while float fishing for muskies

John McKevitt found “wonderful” Chicken of the Woods mushrooms while float fishing for muskie on the upper Chippewa River in northern Wisconsin.

“The mile-high skies limited [fishing] action to early morning, but the sautéed mushrooms certainly helped offset the tough fishing,” he emailed.

First off, I just love that he found and dined on the Chicken of the Woods mushrooms while float fishing. Second, I love the idea of float fishing for muskies.

Hamdling Chicken of the Woods mushrooms while float fishing for muskies. Provided

