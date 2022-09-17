Chicago outdoors: Little blue heron, Illinois swamp rabbits, St. Louis canyon, Wisconsin fall color

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Bill Peak emailed, “Tuesday, I went to the Highland Rookery [in Indiana] to search for a little blue heron that had been seen there recently. I got lucky and here are several shots of the bird. It was a nice catch as it’s a lifer for me.”

For non-birders, a lifer is a first sighting.

I think the bird is worth another look.

A little blue heron and its reflection at the Highland Rookery in Indiana. Bill Peak

DALE’S MAILBAG

“There’s been lots more traffic to St. Louis Canyon [at Starved Rock State Park] in the last year because of the documentary about the 1960 murders.” Rod Thorson Twitter message

A: Thorson,, WLPO talk show host, plays himself in “The Murders at Starved Rock,” the HBO documentary about murders.

BIG NUMBER

25: Percent of color change in Barron County, tops in the Fall Color Report in Wisconsin

LAST WORD

“The swamp rabbit is a coprophage (eats some of its own waste). It has two forms of droppings: brown ones that have no nutrients; and green ones that are composed of partially digested food and remain full of nutrients.”

Illinois DNR page on swamp rabbits

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Oct. 1-2: Mokena, huntersafety@frankfortsportsmanclub.com

Oct. 1-2: Elburn, phil-joanne@juno.com

Oct. 6 and 8: Bonfield, (815) 635-3198 or, laura@isra.org

Oct. 15 and 22: Tinley Park, (708) 342-4200

Oct. 22-23: Palos Hills, (708) 601-4712

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Keith Zurawski, on taxidermy and Alaskan fishing, Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21: Jim “The Crappie Professor” Kopjo and Angelo Garcia, “Fall and Winter Panfish Tactics,” South Side Muskie Hawks, 7 p.m., Vince’s Restaurant and Pizzeria, Chicago

CWD Meeting

Wednesday, Sept. 21: Public informational meeting on chronic wasting disease, 7 p.m., Des Plaines Conservation Area, Wilmington

HUNTING GATHERING

Oct. 1: Hunt Camp 2022. multiple hunting organizations, networking with Illinois outdoors community, The Quarry at Crystal Lake, $15 or $20 for a pair, pfqf.myeventscenter.com/event/Hunt-Camp-2022-67987

BANQUET

Oct. 1: Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance banquet, Sullivan VFW, doors open 4 p.m., LSFHABanquet.eventbrite.com