18-year-old shot to death in Little Village

An 18-year-old man was shot to death in Little Village on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and back before being pronounced dead, according to Chicago police. The shooting occurred in the 4200 block of West 31st Street, police said.
No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating, according to police.
Further details haven’t been released.
Surveillance video shows a relative pushing 3-year-old boy into the water off Navy Pier, police report says
The Latest
The son of former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Jr. is also charged with lying to the FBI.
The Sox’ 2022 theme has been believing in the invisible while failing to embody anything resembling a good baseball team.
The 80-year-old civil rights leader spent several weeks at the AbilityLab to undergo extensive physical therapy focused on treating symptoms of his Parkinson’s disease.
The hurricane made landfall Sunday, but Velázquez said his family in Puerto Rico is safe.
The City Council’s Finance Committee approved a $950,000 settlement to a veteran bricklayer who claimed that he was a target of racist and retaliatory attacks by a superintendent in the Water Management Department.