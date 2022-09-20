The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 20, 2022

18-year-old shot to death in Little Village

The teen was shot in the chest and back in the 4200 block of West 31st Street on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE 18-year-old shot to death in Little Village
Almost two dozen people were shot in separate attacks across Chicago over the first 24 hours of the weekend.

Sun-Times file

An 18-year-old man was shot to death in Little Village on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and back before being pronounced dead, according to Chicago police. The shooting occurred in the 4200 block of West 31st Street, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating, according to police.

Further details haven’t been released.

Next Up In News
Surveillance video shows a relative pushing 3-year-old boy into the water off Navy Pier, police report says
State Sen. Emil Jones III hit with federal bribery charges tied to red-light camera investigation
Rev. Jackson recently released from Shirley Ryan AbilityLab
Chicago’s Puerto Rican community raises funds as storm-battered island remains without power
Former hostage Mark Frerichs — raised in Lombard — at U.S. military hospital in Germany
Chicago Fire’s Near West Side training site stymied
The Latest
merlin_89142221.jpg
Springfield
State Sen. Emil Jones III hit with federal bribery charges tied to red-light camera investigation
The son of former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Jr. is also charged with lying to the FBI.
By Jon Seidel and Tina Sfondeles
 
Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers
White Sox
The White Sox have one last chance to save their season? It’s probably not going to go well
The Sox’ 2022 theme has been believing in the invisible while failing to embody anything resembling a good baseball team.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.
Chicago
Rev. Jackson recently released from Shirley Ryan AbilityLab
The 80-year-old civil rights leader spent several weeks at the AbilityLab to undergo extensive physical therapy focused on treating symptoms of his Parkinson’s disease.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
1423763612.JPG
Cubs
Cubs’ Nelson Velázquez takes stock of Hurricane Fiona’s devastation in Puerto Rico
The hurricane made landfall Sunday, but Velázquez said his family in Puerto Rico is safe.
By Maddie Lee
 
City of Chicago City Hall at 121 N LaSalle St, Monday, May 9, 2022.
Editorials
Keep taxpayers from paying the price for bad behavior by city workers
The City Council’s Finance Committee approved a $950,000 settlement to a veteran bricklayer who claimed that he was a target of racist and retaliatory attacks by a superintendent in the Water Management Department.
By CST Editorial Board
 