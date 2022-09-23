Man dies after explosion at Austin apartment building

One person has died after an explosion earlier this week at an apartment building in the Austin neighborhood.

Chicago fire officials confirmed the “most seriously injured person” had succumbed to their injuries.

The 29-year-old man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center with extensive burns and pronounced dead Thursday afternoon, according to fire officials and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was one of eight people injured in the blast about 9 a.m. Tuesday near West End and Central avenues on the West Side.

The explosion caused the top floor of the four-story building to collapse, filling the street with dust, bricks and debris.

The Chicago Police Department’s bomb unit was called to the scene as well as agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Officials have not released information about the cause of the blast.

The Department of Buildings had not received any recent requests for inspections, according to officials.

The building has been cited in the past but none of the violations would have “contributed to an explosion or structural failures,” according to the department.

