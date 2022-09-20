The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Explosion rips through top floor of apartment building in Austin on West Side

At least six people were transported to hospitals from the scene at Washington Boulevard and Central Avenue, fire officials said.

By  Sophie Sherry
 Updated  
FdGzM5RXEAEvUWV.jpg

Fire crews responded to reports of an explosion Sept. 20, 2022, inside a building in Austin.

Chicago Fire Department

An explosion ripped through the top floor of an apartment building in Austin on the West Side Tuesday morning.

The blast occurred near Washington Boulevard and Central Avenue, according to a tweet from the Chicago Fire Department.

Ten ambulances were called to the scene and at least six people were transported to hospitals, fire officials said. No further details were immediately available.

The adjacent building was evacuated as crews continued to work the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

