50 more immigrants arrive in Chicago from Texas; city launches website for donations

Chicago welcomed another 50 immigrants bused from Texas on Sunday as city officials launched a website to allow residents to donate supplies and money to help the new arrivals.

The group arrived around 4 p.m. Sunday and is made up mostly of families, Lightfoot told reporters at a news conference. They join the 79 immigrants that arrived to the city Wednesday.

Both groups are part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to send people arriving at the southern border into Democrat-led cities. Under Abbott, a Republican, Texas has spent $12 million to send migrants from Texas to East Coast cities, according to the Texas Tribune.

On Sunday, Lightfoot again lambasted Abbott for “manufacturing a human crisis” by

sending the migrants to the city with no prior communication as to their needs.

“We have yet to hear from anybody in an official capacity from Texas; that’s unacceptable. We’re talking about human beings’ lives who have themselves gone through an incredible journey just to get to the United States,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot said the city was working with state and county officials as well as several nonprofit groups to provide care for the immigrants.

“We’re a welcoming city so we’re always gonna step up and do the right thing to make sure that migrants who are coming here to our city are well received.” Lightfoot said.

City officials Sunday also announced the launch of a new website for residents who want to donate or volunteer: chicago.gov/support.

The website states officials anticipate Texas will continue to bus migrants to Chicago.

