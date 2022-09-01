Immigrants sent by Texas officials to Chicago being evaluated by city agencies, immigration groups

Seventy nine asylum seekers who arrived by bus to Chicago from Texas were being evaluated Thursday morning by city agencies and community organizations to determine their needs.

After spending the night at Chicago shelters, the individuals were taken to a city facility where the city’s Department of Family and Support Services conducted intake interviews to determine what services were needed.

The 79 total people who arrived included seven infants, five other children and eight “youths,” according to information provided by City Hall on a Thursday afternoon call with those assisting the efforts.

There is also an expectation that there will be more buses of migrants arriving in Chicago from Texas, officials said on the call. In addition to the 79 arriving by bus at Union Station, 16 migrants, or four families, flew to O’Hare and have received assistance from a nonprofit group.

Most of the migrants that arrived on Wednesday will not be staying in Chicago, with many hoping to reunite with their families in other parts of the country, city officials said.

“We are going to stand by our values as a welcoming city,” said Joseph Dutra, spokesman for the city’s Department of Family and Support Services. “We are going to ensure they have the services that they need.”

The group bused to Chicago is part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to send individuals arriving at the southern border into Democrat-led cities. Under Abbott, a Republican, Texas has spent $12 million to send immigrants from Texas to East Coast cities, according to the Texas Tribune.

In July, the Texas Tribune and ProPublica reported the Department of Justice was investigating Abbott’s border initiatives for possible civil rights violations.

U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García, D-Ill., said Texas officials promised the immigrants — all from Venezuela — they would have access to lawyers, housing and other forms of assistance to lure them on the bus. When they arrived Wednesday, the immigrants told officials they had not eaten all day, he said.

“We need to ask the question of whether Governor Abbott may be involved in trafficking of migrants for political gain,” García said.

Many of the immigrants had traveled for 30 to 40 days until reaching the U.S.-Mexico border.

Eréndira Rendón, from the Chicago-based Resurrection Project, said they learned about two weeks ago Texas could start sending immigrants to Chicago. They got a 24-hour notice about the arriving group from a non-profit organization in Texas, she said.

She said the Resurrection Project, which provides assistance to immigrants, is among the organizations trying to help those who arrived Wednesday.

Some individuals will stay in Chicago only for a short time, and are waiting for relatives or friends to pick them up, she said. Others will likely stay a few more nights in shelters in Chicago, Rendón said.

“Immigrants are being welcomed — for many of them, given their first meal,” Rendón said. “Chicago will continue to be a welcoming city, and we really need to fix our federal immigration system to make sure folks can seek asylum and have family reunification.”

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) said it’s “tragic” that immigrants are once again being “bused around across the country” and “used and mis-used for political agendas.”

All the more reason Chicago must go “beyond platitudes” and live up to its claims of being a “welcoming city” — by providing a “safety net” for those refugees who choose to make their homes in Chicago, he said.

“Employment opportunities. Housing opportunities. Providing not only space, but providing the critical safety nets so that every human being is welcome and has dignified conditions to work and live in the city of Chicago,” Sigcho-Lopez said.

“For every bus of immigrants and refugees that are coming to the city of Chicago, we should be welcoming every single immigrant and providing them with resources so that they can re-start their lives in their new city. I also think that the city of Chicago ought to invest in immigrant communities. … Investment and opportunities, like Invest South/West, have not reached immigrant communities like ours in the levels that we need to see. … There is federal funding. We need to see this funding coming to our immigrant neighborhoods that are still starving for resources.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to address the situation at a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Elvia Malagón’s reporting on social justice and income inequality is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust