The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Eat Well Well

What goes into a Mediterranean diet, and how to get started

It’s rooted in the traditional habits of people in countries that border the Mediterranean Sea, where rates of heart disease tend to be lower and life expectancies after 45 have been among the highest in the world.

By  American Heart Association News
   
Michael Merschel
SHARE What goes into a Mediterranean diet, and how to get started
Consuming more fish, such as salmon, and vegetables is key to a Mediterranean diet.&nbsp;

Consuming more fish, such as salmon, and vegetables is key to a Mediterranean diet.

stock.adobe.com

If you know anything about healthy eating, you’ve probably heard about the benefits of Mediterranean-style eating.

For someone testing the waters of heart-healthy eating, such a diet can vary. Mediterranean-style eating is not necessarily about eating so many servings of a particular food at each meal, said Catherine M. Champagne, a professor of nutritional epidemiology and dietary assessment and nutrition counseling at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. “It’s more of a pattern.”

It includes:

  • Fresh fruits and vegetables.
  • Nuts, beans and whole grains.
  • Olive oil as the principal source of fats, not butter or margarine.
  • Fish and other seafood.
  • Limiting consumption of red and processed meat, sugary sweets, processed foods and some dairy.

It’s rooted in the traditional habits of people in countries that border the Mediterranean Sea, where rates of heart disease tend to be lower and life expectancies after 45 have been among the highest in the world.

Studies have linked Mediterranean diets to lower cardiovascular risk. One, published in 2018 in JAMA Network Open, found that, among nearly 26,000 U.S. women followed for up to 12 years, adherence to such a diet was associated with a one-quarter lower risk of any of four cardiovascular events, including heart attack and stroke.

Mediterranean-style eating was incorporated into the recent update of an American Heart Association tool for evaluating heart health, called Life’s Essential 8. The experts behind Life’s Essential 8 supported both Mediterranean-style eating patterns and DASH, or Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, which have many similar components. Life’s Essential 8 rates diet based on a screening tool for what’s called the Mediterranean Eating Pattern for Americans.

Christy Tangney, a professor of clinical nutrition and preventive medicine at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, helped create that 16-question screening tool.

One of the hallmarks of Mediterranean-style eating is its flexibility, Tangney said. Research in Spain on Mediterranean eating, for example, includes soffrito, a sauce made of olive oil and vegetables commonly eaten there. Tangney’s Americanized screener leaves soffrito out because it’s rarely seen in U.S. diets, adding berries instead.

The Mediterranean diet lowers “bad” LDL cholesterol, and research suggests it either doesn’t affect “good” HDL or slightly increases it, Champagne said,.

“We’ve seen lots of heart health benefits with a Mediterranean diet,” she said.

That does not mean it’s perfect. People trying to lose weight will still need to cut back on calories. And Tangney said it can be a challenge for Americans to embrace whole grains, walk away from processed foods and ease up on dairy products such as cheese.

Also, access to the fresh fruits, vegetables and other foods in a Mediterranean eating pattern can be a challenge for people with low incomes, said Dr. Annabelle Santos Volgman, a professor of medicine at Rush University Medical Center and medical director of the Rush Heart Center for Women.

Understanding the role of wine can also be tricky. Moderate wine drinking – one to two drinks a day – has been considered part of the diet. But Volgman, who worked with Tangney to develop the screening tool, said the possible benefits from wine are outweighed by the potential harms. Federal guidelines recommend that people who don’t drink alcohol should not start, and for those who do drink, less is better for health.

Such caveats aside, adopting aspects of Mediterranean eating can be easy.

Embracing extra virgin olive oil for cooking or in salad dressings is one place to start, Tangney said. Eat leafy greens daily. “When you look at your plate, the largest part of your plate should be vegetables,” she said.

For protein, a Mediterranean eating plan would have you cut back on red meat, so try fatty fish — such as anchovies, salmon, mackerel, tuna or sardines — once or twice a week. Beans are a good protein source; Tangney suggests having them three times a week. Eat nuts or fresh fruit instead of sweets for dessert.

Champagne said breakfast could include an olive oil spread on whole-wheat toast and possibly an egg. A dinner of salmon with pilaf and a large portion of stir-fried vegetables could work, she said. Pastas should be whole grain. And people who don’t enjoy lots of olive oil can find healthy fats in nuts or avocados.

Diet isn’t the only part of Mediterranean living that’s important for heart health. The eating pattern is historically associated with lifestyles that include exercise and social activity.

But the flexibility that makes Mediterranean-style eating hard to define can make it easy to embrace.

“People love choice,” Tangney said.

Next Up In Well
Ask the Doctors: CGM a useful tool for tracking blood glucose in real time
New COVID boosters against Omicron: everything you need to know (UPDATED)
Black adults’ religious practices linked to better heart health measures, study finds
Ask the Doctors: Junk food cravings are tied to hormones, circadian cycle
Drinking a bit more black tea, not just green tea, might also offer health benefits, study suggests
Can you freeze sour cream?
The Latest
U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, shown at a City Hall news conference on Wednesday.
City Hall
Garcia inches closer to joining crowded race for mayor
In March, the Democratic congressman all but ruled out a mayoral campaign — despite calling Lightfoot more vulnerable than any Chicago mayor in 40 years. Now, he’s pegging the odds that he will run at 50-50.
By Fran Spielman
 
Riders at a previous Street Love Ride.
News
‘Street Love Ride’ promotes peace in Lawndale
The annual bike ride will pass hot spots of gang activity in an effort to have riders and bystanders form better associations with sometimes precarious corners.
By Michael Loria
 
Jennifer Flores stands with photos of her 14-year-old daughter, Arnelis Flores, two months after the teenager was killed in a crash that also left her 12-year-old sister injured on the Eisenhower Expressway, Friday morning, Sept. 2 2022. Jenifer Flores is wearing a Juice WRLD. t-shirt because Arnelis was a fan.
La Voz Chicago
Aumentan las muertes por accidente de tráfico en Illinois; la pandemia provoca más tragedias en la carretera
En todo el país, las víctimas mortales de los vehículos de motor alcanzaron el nivel más alto de los últimos 20 años durante los tres primeros meses de 2022.
By Manny Ramos
 
CPD Supt. David Brown speaks with reporters on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, about recent arrests.
La Voz Chicago
La policía incauta drogas y arresta a 25 personas en La Villita, Pilsen, y Austin
Las investigaciones se enfocaron en la actividad de las pandillas en los distritos policiales 10 y 12, principalmente entre las avenidas Damen y California, y entre las calles 18th y 25th.
By David Struett
 
Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) won’t seek a third term on the City Council.
La Voz Chicago
Sadlowski Garza se une a la lista de concejales que no buscarán la reelección en 2023
Durante mucho tiempo se había considerado a Sadlowski Garza como una progresista y una fuerte aliada de Lightfoot, pero en los últimos años ambas ideas comenzaron a ser cuestionadas.
By Manny Ramos
 