Brookfield Zoo offers opportunity to name hissing cockroach after an ex for Valentine’s Day
The zoo is giving donors pledging $15 the chance to name a cockroach after an ex. Names will be posted on a naming board outside the Hamill Family Play Zoo.
Roses are red. Violets are blue.
You can name a roach after an ex,
at Brookfield Zoo.
This year, the zoo is once again offering spurned lovers the chance to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after a not-so-special someone in honor of the traditionally romantic holiday.
For a $15 donation to support the zoo you’ll get a certificate of naming as a reminder that the roach now bears the name. It will also be displayed on the cockroach naming board posted outside the Hamill Family Play Zoo.
Names and donations can be submitted online.
