Sunday, January 22, 2023
Brookfield Zoo offers opportunity to name hissing cockroach after an ex for Valentine’s Day

The zoo is giving donors pledging $15 the chance to name a cockroach after an ex. Names will be posted on a naming board outside the Hamill Family Play Zoo.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
For a ten-dollar donation, contributors get a certificate explaining that there is a roach named in honor of their sweetheart that would make an out of the ordinary gift for Valentine’s Day. Madagascar hissing cockroaches, both named and unnamed, can be seen at the Bronx Zoo’s Madagascar exhibit. (AP Photo/WCS, Julie Larsen Maher) NO SALES

A Madagascar hissing cockroach.

Julie Larsen Maher, AP

Roses are red. Violets are blue.

You can name a roach after an ex,

at Brookfield Zoo.

This year, the zoo is once again offering spurned lovers the chance to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after a not-so-special someone in honor of the traditionally romantic holiday.

For a $15 donation to support the zoo you’ll get a certificate of naming as a reminder that the roach now bears the name. It will also be displayed on the cockroach naming board posted outside the Hamill Family Play Zoo.

Names and donations can be submitted online.

