The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Theater Entertainment and Culture News

Frank Galati, Tony Award-winning Chicago director, writer, actor, dead at 79

An icon in Chicago theater, he was best-known for his work at Steppenwolf and Goodman theaters.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE Frank Galati, Tony Award-winning Chicago director, writer, actor, dead at 79
Frank Galati directing a rehearsal of “after the quake” at Steppenwolf Theatre in 2005.

Frank Galati directing a rehearsal of “after the quake” at Steppenwolf Theatre in 2005. The icon in Chicago’s theater community has died at 79.

Sun-Times file

Frank Galati, the Tony Award-winning director, writer and actor who helped transform Chicago theater, has died at 79.

Mr. Galati was an icon in Chicago’s theater community, winning Tony Awards for best play and best director in 1990 for “The Grapes of Wrath,” which moved to Broadway following its critically acclaimed debut production at Steppenwolf Theatre.

He was also Tony-nominated for best director for “Ragtime” in 1998 and was nominated for an Academy Award with Lawrence Kasdan for best screenplay for “The Accidental Tourist” in 1989.

His long list of works in Chicago also included productions of “The Drawer Boy,” in which he starred opposite John Mahoney in 2001, and “The Tempest,” a 2009 production in which Mr. Galati delivered an unforgettable performance as Prospero, the world-premiere stage adaptation of “Kafka on the Shore,” “East of Eden” and Haruki Murakami’s “after the quake” at Steppenwolf as well as “The Winter’s Tale,” “The Visit” and “Cry, the Beloved Country” at the Goodman.

Mr. Galati was also known for his work in opera, directing productions of “La Traviata” and “Tosca” at Lyric Opera of Chicago and “A View from the Bridge” at both the Lyric and The Metropolitan Opera in New York.

Frank Joseph Galati Jr. was born on Nov. 29, 1943, in Highland Park. He graduated from Glenbrook High School in 1961 and went on to attend Western Illinois University and Northwestern University, where he got his master’s degree and a doctorate in speech.

He became a member of Northwestern’s faculty in 1972.

He also performed in nearly two dozen productions while an undergraduate at the university.

Mr. Galati solidified his presence in Chicago’s theater scene in the 1980s, becoming a Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble member in 1985 and the Goodman Theatre’s associate director a year later. He remained in that post until 2008.

Mr. Galati was inducted in to the Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame in 2004. He is the recipient of nine Joseph Jefferson Awards for his work in Chicago theater. Other accolades include the League of Chicago Theatres Artistic Leadership Award, and an NAACP Theatre Award.

Mr. Galati was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in November, an honor bestowed “on those who have made outstanding contributions to the American Theater.”

Next Up In Theater
Practical Theatre Company comes back to Evanston, where the laughs began
The Mix: Things to do in Chicago Dec. 22-Jan. 4
Chicago rapper-actor Common makes his Broadway stage debut
Noah Gregoropoulos, influential Chicago improv performer and teacher, dies at 63
Things to do in Chicago Dec. 15-21: The Mix
Multigenerational worlds collide in moving, funny and powerful ‘Bald Sisters’ at Steppenwolf Theatre
The Latest
The Horszwoski Trio will makes its Winter Chamber Music Festival debut on Jan. 20 at Bienen School of Music. The trio presents the Chicago premiere of their “Fantasiestücke Project.”&nbsp;
Music
Winter Chamber Music Festival welcoming the new year on a high note
Marking its return to a full schedule after canceled and abridged offerings in 2021 and 2022, respectively, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bienen School of Music festival returns for six concerts.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
News
Man struck and killed while crossing street on South Side
The driver of the white Dodge Durango, along with the passengers, fled the scene and left the SUV behind, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png
News
Man killed, another wounded in Englewood shooting
They were shot while sitting in a parked car in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Former Illinois political operative Mike Noonan shows off his organic marijuana farm in Michigan.
Politics
Madigan’s downfall sparks new career for former aide: Selling weed in Michigan
Mike Noonan was the consummate Illinois political insider. He now runs a “budtique” in southwestern Michigan.
By Dan Mihalopoulos
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Why I am talking to men online when I’m married?
Feeling like merely a roommate to her alcoholic husband of 37 years, woman chats with three younger guys on the internet.
By Abigail Van Buren
 