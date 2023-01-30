The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 30, 2023
Illinois Tollway faces more turnover as Dorothy Abreu steps down as board chair

Less than a year after being appointed chairwoman of the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority board by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Abreu cited health issues for leaving.

By  Robert Herguth
   
Dorothy Abreu.

LinkedIn

In the latest turnover in the leadership of the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority, Dorothy Abreu, the banker Gov. J.B. Pritzker appointed as chairwoman of the agency’s board of directors less than a year ago, is stepping down.

Abreu, a senior vice president for PNC, said the “demanding role” of the tollway position contributed to health issues and that she is leaving to “focus on my health and focus on my family.”

Pritzker’s office quoted the governor as saying, “Her work has undoubtedly improved our infrastructure, and she is leaving the tollway in a strong financial and operational position.”

Abreu was appointed last February and was viewed as a stabilizing force after the tumultuous tenure of her predecessor, former Peoples Gas president Will Evans.

Pritzker had tapped Evans for the Illinois Tollway post shortly after taking office in 2019 and signing what was touted as reform legislation that had been backed by then-Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan, which did away with the previous tollway leadership.

Not long after Pritzker appointed him, Evans voted on a multimillion-dollar tollway contract that included an engineering firm he’d previously worked for.

Evans proposed renovating his tollway office at a cost to taxpayers that likely would have been in the hundreds of thousands of dollars but later backed off.

Evans took control of tollway procurement, which until then had been in the domain of administrators.

A lawsuit filed by two former tollway officials has accused Evans of trying to steer contracts to favored firms and engaging in patronage hiring.

“After an initial honeymoon phase, beginning in late 2020 and continuing throughout 2021, Evans, with the help of the tollway’s new general counsel, Kathleen Pasulka-Brown, began trying to exert enormous control over the operations of the tollway and in doing so violated several state laws and tollway policies,” according to the lawsuit, filed in DuPage County by Kimberly Ross and Dionna Brookens.

A Pritzker spokeswoman said in October, “We take all allegations of wrongdoing seriously and would not tolerate any violations of state law. . . . The governor is committed to ensuring that the tollway operates effectively and ethically.”

FROM DOROTHY ABREU’S RESIGNATION LETTER

Screenshot_2023_01_30_at_12.53.50_PM.png

Open Books located at 2068 North Milwaukee in the Logan Square neighborhood, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Logan Square
Open Books expands into Logan Square, selling used books to give back
The Logan Square storefront, which opened Jan. 18, makes Open Books the largest used bookstore chain in Chicago. The literacy nonprofit dedicates profits to free books and after school programming for local students.
By Ilana Arougheti
 
A Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Committee OKs ordinance to protect paramedics ‘taking a beating’ from patients
Ald. Matt O’Shea backed the ordinance, which is supported by the firefighters union. If passed by the full Council, assaulting a paramedic or other first responder would carry a jail term of up to 180 days and fines up to $1,000.
By Fran Spielman
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
80-year-old man shoots and seriously wounds man who forced his way into home on Northwest Side
The man was also injured during the confrontation in the 8500 block of West Catherine Street, and both he and the intruder were listed in critical condition at Resurrection Hospital, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jaafar Jackson (left) appears during the “Living with The Jacksons” panel at the Reelz Channel 2014 Summer TCA in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 12, 2014. Michael Jackson appears at the American Cinema Award gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 9, 1987.&nbsp;
Movies and TV
Michael Jackson’s nephew to portray King of Pop in biopic
Lionsgate announced Jaafar Jackson’s casting Monday for the film being produced by Oscar-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody” producer Graham King. Jackson is the second-youngest son of Michael’s brother, Jermaine Jackson.
By Associated Press
 
CFD1.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Atropellan fatalmente a mujer de 93 años en la Avenida Laramie
Una cámara de vigilancia captó la camioneta y las placas, pero la policía reportó que no había nadie bajo custodia el viernes por la noche.
By Sophie Sherry
 