Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Former Cubs outfielder Dexter Fowler announces his retirement

“It’s here. I’m hanging up my cleats,” Fowler said on Twitter.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Dexter Fowler speaks at the Cubs’ 2016 World Series rally in Grant Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former Cubs All-Star outfielder Dexter Fowler, one of the mainstays of the 2016 World Series championship team, announced his retirement Tuesday on social media.

“It’s here. I’m hanging up my cleats,” Fowler said on Twitter. “I’m mostly proud to look back on my career knowing that I played the game the right way and did my best to make a positive impact beyond the win.”

Fowler spent only two of his 14 major-league seasons with the Cubs, but created one of the North Side’s most memorable moments by becoming the first, and so far only, player to hit a lead-off homer in a World Series Game 7 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. He slashed .233/.258/.467 in the 2016 Series. He also appeared in that season’s All-Star Game.

The Cubs acquired Fowler from the Astros in 2015 in exchange for Luis Valbuena and Dan Straily. After the 2016 season, Fowler declined a mutual option, becoming a free agent. He eventually signed with the Cardinals. 

Fowler last played in the majors in 2021 with Anaheim. 

