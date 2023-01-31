The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
   
BIG NORTHERN

Byron at Dixon, 7:00

Genoa-Kingston at Winnebago, 7:00

North Boone at Stillman Valley, 7:00

Oregon at Rockford Lutheran, 7:00

Rock Falls at Rockford Christian, 7:00

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER

Brother Rice at De La Salle, 6:30

DePaul at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00

Fenwick at St. Laurence, 7:00

Leo at Montini, 7:00

Mount Carmel at Marmion, 7:00

St. Rita at Providence, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH

Deerfield at Maine West, 7:00

Highland Park at Maine East, 7:00

Vernon Hills at Niles North, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH

Evanston at Maine South, 7:30

Glenbrook South at Glenbrook North, 7:00

New Trier at Niles West, 6:30

DU KANE

Geneva at St. Charles North, 7:00

Glenbard North at Batavia, 7:00

Lake Park at Wheaton North, 7:15

Wheaton-Warr. South at St. Charles East, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Marian Catholic at St. Patrick, 7:00

Marist at Carmel, 7:00

Nazareth at St. Viator, 7:00

Notre Dame at Benet, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Burlington Central at Prairie Ridge, 7:00

Crystal Lake South at Jacobs, 7:00

Dundee-Crown at Crystal Lake Central, 7:00

Hampshire at Huntley, 7:00

McHenry at Cary-Grove, 7:00

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Coal City at Streator, 6:45

Herscher at Wilmington, 7:00

Lisle at Manteno, 7:00

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Morgan Park Academy at University High, 4:30

North Shore at Elgin Academy, 6:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Sycamore at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Woodstock at Johnsburg, 7:00

METRO PREP

CPSA at Universal, 5:30

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

Chicago Christian at Wheaton Academy, 7:30

Riverside-Brookfield at St. Francis, 7:00

Timothy Christian at IC Catholic, 7:30

MID-SUBURBAN - EAST

Buffalo Grove at Rolling Meadows, 7:30

Prospect at Elk Grove, 7:30

Wheeling at Hersey, 7:30

MID-SUBURBAN - WEST

Barrington at Schaumburg, 7:30

Fremd at Hoffman Estates, 7:30

Palatine at Conant, 7:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

Golder at Pritzker, 5:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Bulls Prep at Butler, 5:30

ITW-Speer at Rowe-Clark, 5:30

Johnson at Noble Academy, 7:00

NORTH SUBURBAN

Libertyville at Lake Zurich, 7:00

Mundelein at Warren, 7:00

Stevenson at Lake Forest, 7:00

Waukegan at Zion-Benton, 7:00

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Grayslake Central at Antioch, 7:00

Grayslake North at Grant, 7:00

Round Lake at North Chicago, 7:00

Wauconda at Lakes, 7:00

RIVER VALLEY

Momence at Donovan, 7:00

SOUTHLAND

Kankakee at Bloom, 6:30

Rich at Thornwood, 6:30

Thornton at Thornridge, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST

Joliet West at Romeoville, 6:30

Plainfield East at Plainfield Central, 6:30

Plainfield South at Joliet Central, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST

Minooka at Oswego East, 6:30

Plainfield North at Oswego, 6:30

Yorkville at West Aurora, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - BLUE

Homewood-Flossmoor at Bolingbrook, 6:30

Sandburg at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED

Andrew at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:00

Lincoln-Way West at Stagg, 6:15

UPSTATE EIGHT

East Aurora at Larkin, 7:00

Elgin at Glenbard South, 7:00

Fenton at Glenbard East, 7:00

Streamwood at Bartlett, 7:00

West Chicago at South Elgin, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Addison Trail at Hinsdale South, 7:30

Leyden at Willowbrook, 6:00

Proviso East at Morton, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Glenbard West at York, 7:30

Lyons at Downers Grove North, 7:30

Proviso West at Oak Park-River Forest, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

ACERO-Garcia at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00

Agricultural Science at Oak Forest, 6:00

ASPIRA-Bus&Fin at ACERO-Soto, 5:00

Aurora Christian at St. Edward, 7:30

Beecher at Seneca, 7:00

Bowen at Lake View, 5:00

Brimfield at Putnam County, 7:00

Christian Liberty at Islamic Foundation, 5:30

Excel-Englewood at Hansberry, 5:30

Foreman at Wells, 5:00

Grant Park at McNamara, 7:00

Heritage Christian (IN) at Illinois Lutheran, 7:30

Hinsdale Adventist at Lycee Francais, 6:30

King at Fenger, 5:00

Latin at Lake Forest Academy, 6:30

Lexington at Woodland, 7:00

Marian Central at Westlake Christian, 7:00

Raby at Muchin, 7:00

Rauner at Wolcott, 5:30

Richards at Harlan, 6:30

Roanoke-Benson at Ridgeview, 7:00

Rochelle at Sterling, 7:00

Schaumburg Christian at Rochelle Zell, 7:00

St. Francis de Sales at St. Ignatius, 7:00

St. Thomas More at Clifton Central, 7:00

Westmont at Westminster Christian, 7:00

LITTLE TEN TOURNAMENT

at Somonauk

Hinckley-Big Rock vs. Indian Creek, 5:30

Earlville vs. Somonauk, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE PLAYOFFS - CONSOLATION

Senn at Ogden, 5:00

Austin at Von Steuben, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE TOURNAMENT - BLUE 8

Quarter-Finals

Air Force at Washington, 5:00

Chicago Tech at Chicago Military, 5:00

Goode at Back of the Yards, 5:30

Chicago Math & Science at Douglass, 5:00

