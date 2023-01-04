Wheaton police investigating death of woman found on road

Police in Wheaton are investigating the death of a woman who was found lying in the middle of a street Monday.

A motorist saw Paige Donahue, 31, lying in the 900 block of West Roosevelt Road and called police about 8:35 p.m., officials said.

She was taken to Central DuPage Hospital, where she died. She suffered severe traumatic injuries, according to Wheaton police.

Authorities are investigating the possibility of a hit-and-run accident.