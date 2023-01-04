The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Wheaton police investigating death of woman found on road

Authorities say Paige Donahue, 31, was found Monday night lying in the 900 block of West Roosevelt Road. She died at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Walgreens Jan. 15, 2021 in Wheaton.

City of Wheaton Facebook photo

Police in Wheaton are investigating the death of a woman who was found lying in the middle of a street Monday.

A motorist saw Paige Donahue, 31, lying in the 900 block of West Roosevelt Road and called police about 8:35 p.m., officials said.

She was taken to Central DuPage Hospital, where she died. She suffered severe traumatic injuries, according to Wheaton police.

Authorities are investigating the possibility of a hit-and-run accident.

Document.jpeg

Paige Donahue

Wheaton Police Department

