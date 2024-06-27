Angel Reese chases Candace Parker’s double-double record, but A’Ja Wilson, Aces loom first

Angel Reese hasn’t tiptoed onto the WNBA scene as a rookie.

Rather, the seventh overall pick has exploded like a firework, and its flickering remnants have illuminated everything around her.

Reese was already a certified star when she was drafted by the Sky in April — a result of her magnetic personality and championship pedigree in college. However, in the first six weeks of her rookie campaign, Reese’s reputation has blossomed further, and she has heightened career expectations with every double-double.

Thursday will be her biggest test so far. Not only will she be matched up against two-time champion and league MVP A’ja Wilson, but she also will have an opportunity to extend her double-double streak to nine, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished by any player in a single season since Candace Parker in 2015.

“I just want to win,” Reese said. “We’re going to be playing a tough Aces team. The Indiana game wasn’t enough for us. We want more. So my focus is [on the] Aces. I don’t really think about individual stuff.”

Reese might not think about her numbers, but she’ll be the only one because of the significant statistics she’s hitting.

Her streak of double-doubles began on June 4, when she finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds against the Liberty. During this eight-game stretch, Reese is averaging 15.5 points and 13.1 rebounds.

Before Reese, only two players in WNBA history had recorded more than seven consecutive double-doubles: Parker and former Sky No. 2 overall pick Sylvia Fowles.

Parker owns the WNBA’s longest streak with 12 consecutive double-doubles and Fowles has 10. Both players, however, recorded those streaks over the course of two seasons. Parker from 2009-2010 and Fowles from 2011-12.

If Reese continues the streak, she will hit 12 consecutive double-doubles against the Storm on July 5. Her chance to pass Parker would come July 7, also against the Storm.

First, she’ll have to pass a big test against Wilson.

“She’s amazing,” Reese said. “She’s done amazing things within the league. I’ve always watched her games. She was a great mentor to me when I was at Maryland.

“She’s obviously a complete player, being able to score at all three levels. She puts the ball on the floor, shoots the three, midranges and multiple moves around the basket. It’s about being able to contain her as best I can, making her catches harder, not giving her easy looks and being as aggressive as I can with her.”

Wilson leads the league in points per game (27.8) and rebounds (11.6) and is second in blocks (2.4). Reese is second behind Wilson in rebounds, averaging 11.1.

The Aces are not the same team they were in 2023, beating teams by an average of 18 points through their first 19 wins. Coach Becky Hammon’s team already has suffered six losses, which was their total during the 2023 season.

Their attempt at a three-peat began without starting point guard Chelsea Gray, who missed the first 12 games as she worked her way back following an injury suffered in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.

Gray averaged under 20 minutes in her first two games back, wins against the Storm and the Sun last week.

The Sky can’t just rely on Reese stopping Wilson on Thursday if they intend to win. They will need to be stellar on the defensive end from the start.

“They’re champions,” coach Teresa Weatherspoon said. “Enough said. They know what they’re doing and how to do it. They’re leadership is incredible from the bench to the floor. It’s a great basketball team and a measuring stick for us to see where we’re at against a team like this.”