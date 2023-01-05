AP Illinois high school basketball rankings

The boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Young (14) 12-4 140 4
2. Kenwood (1) 12-2 134 1
3. Benet 16-1 110 8
4. Rolling Meadows 16-1 103 6
5. Moline 12-2 90 2
6. Joliet West 11-4 46 3
7. Curie 11-4 40 NR
8. Lyons 11-1 35 NR
9. Brother Rice 14-2 24 5
10. Quincy 12-2 23 9
Others receiving votes: Lincoln-Way East 15. St. Rita 14. Belleville East 14. Glenbrook North 13. Proviso East 5. Barrington 4. New Trier 4. Hinsdale Central 3. Bloom 3. Geneva 2. Libertyville 2. Proviso West 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Simeon (11) 12-0 155 1
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (5) 11-0 146 2
3. Hillcrest 15-1 107 T3
4. Mount Carmel 15-1 96 NR
5. Decatur MacArthur 14-0 85 7
6. Metamora 11-2 79 5
7. East St. Louis 8-1 66 T3
8. St. Ignatius 13-3 43 6
9. Hyde Park 14-2 36 NR
10. Lemont 12-2 27 8
Others receiving votes: Grayslake Central 20. Kankakee 7. Mt. Zion 2. St. Patrick 2. Crystal Lake South 2. Burlington Central 2. Centralia 1. Marian Catholic 1. Marmion 1. Richwoods 1. Rock Island 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Fairbury Prairie Central (8) 15-0 142 2
2. Princeton (2) 14-0 135 3
3. Columbia (1) 13-2 99 4
4. St. Joseph-Ogden 11-1 92 5
5. Perspectives-Leadership (3) 12-5 84 6
6. Rockford Christian (2) 15-0 72 NR
7. Breese Central 14-2 65 8
8. DePaul Prep (1) 7-6 62 1
9. Teutopolis 12-2 37 NR
10. Rockridge 10-3 32 7
Others receiving votes: Bloomington Central Catholic 18. Normal U-High 17. Pinckneyville 16. Williamsville 10. Beecher 10. Benton 7. Seneca 6. Eureka 4. Rockford Lutheran 4. Massac County 4. Momence 2. Pleasant Plains 2. Freeburg 2. Clark 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Routt (9) 11-1 130 3
2. Pecatonica (3) 12-1 109 NR
3. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 14-0 82 6
4. Scales Mound (2) 13-1 62 5
5. Augusta Southeastern (1) 12-2 59 1
6. New Berlin 11-3 46 2
(tie) Camp Point Central 10-3 46 NR
8. Waterloo Gibault 11-3 45 10
9. Tuscola 14-1 40 NR
10. Altamont 11-3 33 NR
Others receiving votes: Illini Bluffs 23. Catlin (Salt Fork) 21. Casey-Westfield 21. South Beloit 18. North Clay 16. Winchester-West Central 13. Centralia Christ Our Rock 13. Marshall 10. Aurora Christian 7. Serena 6. Yorkville Christian 6. Farina South Central 4. Effingham St. Anthony 4. Midland 3. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 1.
Girls basketball
The girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Fremd (1) 15-1 91 3
2. Geneva (5) 12-2 89 10
3. Hersey 15-3 78 1
4. Bolingbrook (2) 13-1 77 4
5. Normal (2) 16-0 54 8
6. Alton (1) 15-0 46 NR
7. Maine South 13-3 39 NR
8. Benet 11-4 25 2
8. Kenwood 12-2 25 T6
10. Naperville North 11-6 23 NR
Others receiving votes: O’Fallon 18. Loyola 13. Lake Zurich 13. Barrington 4. Young 4. Lyons 3. Libertyville 3.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Nazareth (9) 14-1 117 1
2. Peoria Central 14-2 86 8
3. Peoria Notre Dame 14-1 85 3
4. Lincoln (3) 18-0 81 T6
5. Montini 11-3 77 5
6. Carmel 13-3 71 2
7. Washington 13-2 53 4
8. Marian Catholic 13-3 21 NR
9. Geneseo 13-3 12 10
(tie) Galesburg 16-4 12 9
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 11. Rockford Boylan 10. Hyde Park 9. Mahomet-Seymour 6. Dixon 3. St. Ignatius 3. Taylorville 1. Burlington Central 1. Dunlap 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Quincy Notre Dame (12) 17-1 128 1
2. Fieldcrest 16-0 99 2
3. Butler 18-3 77 4
4. Teutopolis 14-2 60 6
5. Byron 13-2 58 5
6. Paris 17-1 56 8
7. Peotone (1) 14-0 54 NR
8. Camp Point Central 12-2 41 NR
9. Princeton 14-2 35 7
10. Petersburg PORTA 14-0 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Sherrard 16. Althoff Catholic 14. Stillman Valley 12. Hamilton County 9. Breese Mater Dei 9. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 6. Monmouth-Roseville 6. Pleasant Plains 5. Winnebago 3. Tolono Unity 2. DePaul Prep 2. Pana 2. Canton 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Galena (10) 15-0 119 1
2. Mendon Unity (1) 17-1 98 4
3. Okawville 14-2 96 2
4. Tuscola (1) 18-0 90 6
5. Neoga 17-1 75 3
6. Havana (1) 15-2 53 5
7. Brown County 14-2 46 NR
8. Effingham St. Anthony 14-4 34 7
9. Christopher 14-1 24 8
10. Calhoun 3-1 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Orangeville 12. Nokomis 10. Father McGivney Catholic 9. Hardin County 7. Lena-Winslow 7. Brimfield 5. Morgan Park Academy 4. Elmwood 4. Tri-County 3. River Ridge 2. Carrollton 2. Amboy 1.