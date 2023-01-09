NWSL bans ex-Red Stars coach Rory Dames for life, fines team $1.5 million as league makes sweeping moves

Former Red Stars coach Rory Dames has been banned from the NWSL for life, the league announced Monday.

The decision was part of the NWSL’s corrective action taken in response to the findings in a joint investigative report commissioned by the league and its player union after reports in 2021 detailing allegations of sexual harassment and coercion, as well as other allegations of misconduct.

The report, as a result of the NWSL and NWSLPA’s investigation, found “widespread misconduct” directed at players dating to the league’s inception. The league’s report followed the release of U.S. Soccer’s report on a separate investigation by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates. Yate’s report detailed that emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the league, impacting multiple teams, coaches and players.

In both reports, the Red Stars organization, including ousted owner Arnim Whisler and Dames, was named specifically for actions. Dames was found to have been emotionally and verbally abusive toward players dating to 2014. Reports by players, specifically USWNT star Christen Press, were found to have been mishandled and largely ignored by U.S. Soccer, the NWSL and Whisler.

The league and NWSLPA’s joint investigation yielded recommendations on structural reforms to improve the NWSL’s policies and practices. Discipline was left to the discretion of the league.

Commissioner Jessica Berman imposed lifetime bans to certain coaches named in both reports, as well as suspensions, fines and conditions certain individuals must meet to return to work in the league.

“The league will continue to prioritize implementing and enhancing the policies, programs and systems that put the health and safety of our players first,” Berman said in a statement. “Those actions are fundamental to the future of our league, especially as we build a league that strengthens our players’ ability to succeed and prosper on and off the pitch.”

Paul Riley, Christy Holly and Richie Burke were the other three coaches permanently banned from participating in the league.

The financial penalties handed down included a $1.5 million fine to the Red Stars, $1 million to the Portland Thorns, $200,000 to Racing Louisville and $100,000 to the North Carolina Courage. OL Reign was fined $50,000 and Gotham FC $50,000.

The NWSL added that they are working with Whisler to “ensure that the club is transferred in an expeditious and appropriate manner.”

Whisler formally announced he had begun the process of selling his stake in the club Dec. 1 after being urged by the board of directors and entire Red Stars roster to do so.

NOTE: The Red Stars promoted Michelle Lomnicki to general manager Monday morning after she served as the club’s associate general manager for the 2022 season. In her first move as general manager Lomnicki signed midfielder Addie McCain who was the 17th overall draft pick in the 2021 NWSL draft. Lomnicki played for the Red Stars in 2009 and from 2011-2015.

