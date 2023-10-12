Buffalo Grove man returns to Israel to join fight against Hamas

A 21-year-old Stevenson High School graduate is preparing to fight with the Israel Defense Forces, after volunteering for service following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed more than 1,000 civilians.

Drew Silberman was at his home in Buffalo Grove observing Shabbat on Saturday when he learned of the assault across a security fence, said his mother, Lenna Silberman.

He previously served two years with the Israeli military and already was planning to return to Israel next week to begin studies in international government at Reichman University.

“When he learned of what was going on in Israel, he immediately reached out to his [military] commander, who requested that, if he was able, he return to Israel,” Lenna Silberman said.

Drew Silberman flew to New York on Saturday night and was en route to Tel Aviv on Sunday. After arriving, he was assigned to a reserve paratrooper unit.

“As we speak, his unit has been sent home to rest and to await further instructions,” his mother said. “So, he is not in active combat right now.”

Since returning, she said, her son learned that his onetime IDF training partner, Binyamin Lev, was killed in an ambush Saturday.

Drew Silberman enlisted with the Israel Defense Forces in 2021 and joined one of the army’s elite units, a paratrooper group known as Tzanhanim. He finished his service this summer.

As he awaits further orders, Lenna Silberman talks to him several times a day.

“Who knows what will happen when he’s called back to duty,” she said.

As for what comes next, Lenna Silberman said she is hopeful that those taken hostage by Hamas are returned safely and innocent people no longer are terrorized.

“ And I trust the Israeli government to do what is necessary to make that happen,” she said.

