‘Devastated’ York bounces back and beats Lyons

York has relied on running back Jake Melion this season. The rugged, dependable senior’s running has changed games. He’s a threat to score every time he takes a handoff.

So Dukes fans were more than a little concerned when Melion was injured in the second quarter on Saturday against Lyons.

Melion tested his ankle at halftime but decided not to risk it. That meant things fell to backup Jimmy Conners.

“We have a great team and I trusted the guys, our offensive line is great,” Conners said. “I just hit the hole and ran.”

Conners earned the tough yards that No. 10 York needed to see out a 24-14 win in Western Springs.

“Jimmy is a tough sucker,” Dukes coach Mike Fitzgerald said. “He’s kind of a throwback player as a linebacker/running back. We have confidence in him. Melion is obviously a dynamic kid but we didn’t blink when that happened.”

Conners had 17 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown. Melion contributed 13 carries for 71 yards.

Lyons (5-3, 4-2) trailed 24-7 after Conners’ one-yard TD run with 2:50 left in the third quarter.

But it wasn’t over yet. Ryan Jackson connected with Caleb Greer on a 70-yard touchdown pass with 4:14 left for the Lions and then they recovered the onside kick. Suddenly, a game that York appeared to have well in hand was down to just 10 points and Lyons was driving.

But York cornerback Jonathon Szala picked off Jackson’s pass at the Dukes 3 to end the threat.

The Lions were coming off a win against Downers Grove North, their biggest victory of the season. York lost to Glenbard West last week, its first regular season loss since 2021.

“We got our heads straight,” Conners said. “There was a lot of stuff going on but we got ourselves back on track.”

Quarterback Sean Winton was 17-for-25 for 238 yards with one TD and one interception for the Dukes (7-1, 4-1 West Suburban Silver). Senior receiver Luke Mailander, an ISU recruit, had nine receptions for 138 yards and a TD.

“We all came in on Monday morning and said that is simply not happening again,” Mailander said. “You find out a lot about people when things are bad. We all rallied as a team. We brought the energy this week. We learned a lot about ourselves.”

York beats Lyons 24-14. This interception by Jonathon Szala helped seal the win in the final minutes. pic.twitter.com/aiE5PTQq7I — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) October 14, 2023

Jackson, a three-year starter, was 15-for-25 for 202 yards with one TD passing and one rushing. Lyons’ ground game struggled to get a foothold, so he was left to create almost all of the offense.

“He’s thrown 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season,” Lions coach Jon Beutjer said. “He can throw it, run it and make all the plays. His ability to extend plays and move around the pocket is impressive.”

York finishes out the regular season at home against winless Proviso West. That should give Melion some time to heal before the playoff opener. The Dukes will likely be one of the highest seeds in Class 8A.

“Everyone was pretty devastated [after last week’s loss],” Fitzgerald said. “It hadn’t happened in awhile. But sometimes the best thing is to get your focus redirected. The kids answered the call with a renewed sense of urgency all week and it carried over into the game.”

