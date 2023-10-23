The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
No surprise that cops have links to Oath Keepers extremist group

We have what we have allowed: the Fraternal Order of Police’s constant resistance to any meaningful reform and the us vs. them mentality, a letter writer says.

Protesters and insurrectionists outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. At least 27 current and former Chicago police officials appeared in leaked rosters for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government group that played a central role in the riot.

Jose Luis Magana/AP file

It’s no surprise there are that many Oath Keepers on CPD’s roster (“Chicago police with extremist ties have troubling records”).

What is surprising is there aren’t more.

Having lived in the city for more than 35 years and experiencing the Fraternal Order of Police’s constant resistance to any meaningful reform and the us vs. them mentality, we have what we have allowed.

It’s a significant part of the reason this taxpayer left the city.

Greg Marshall, Oak Forest

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

No honor in links to Jan. 6

I read the investigative story “Chicago police with extremist ties have troubling records.” And as a registered Democrat by way of family heritage, these types of news stories continue to ruffle my feathers.

Jan. 6, 2021, was a day that embarrassed our country’s system of democracy. High-profile Americans took part in that demeaning act, too.

Policing is considered to be a highly reputable, respected and honorable occupation. “Protect, serve and honor” has always been the creed of all police departments in the U.S. On the day of the insurrection, breach of such an oath took preference.

I continue to be disappointed in those who participated in such rebellion.

Wayne E. Williams, Camden, New Jersey

‘A miracle come true’

Regarding “ ‘It’s a miracle’: Evanston mom and daughter held hostage by Hamas released after almost two weeks,” on Oct. 20, indeed it is a miracle.

A true blue spectacle. A miracle come true. And we can all be grateful there is finally some good news regarding the hostages taken by Hamas. Let us hope the release of Americans Judith and Natalie Raanan of Evanston is just the beginning and soon more will follow until all the hostages are released. I wish them all Godspeed.

JoAnn Lee Frank, Clearwater, Florida

Why the secrecy by Lake County Board?

The Lake County, Illinois, board annually makes a $387,690 contribution of taxpayer money to Lake County Partners, a private business advocacy group.

This goes well beyond paying dues to an organization like the Lake County Chamber of Commerce. In fact, it is nearly 40% of Partners’ budget, and when contributions from other governmental agencies in Lake County are added, taxpayers are providing more than $500,000. That is 50% of Partners’ total budget.

And yet Partners operates outside of transparency laws designed to protect taxpayer funds.

Beyond using taxpayer money to fund this private organization, six members of the 19-member Lake County Board/Forest Preserve Board serve on the Lake County Partners Board. In essence, that makes Partners an agency of the Lake County government.

In the spirit of transparency and openness, the Lake County Board should require that as a condition of this $387,690 contribution, Partners should be required to operate under the guidelines of the Illinois Open Meetings and Open Records laws.

Lake County Partners has refused to provide its budget, meeting minutes and a breakdown of its sources of revenue. Why the secrecy?

Bill Morris, Lake Forest

Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. At least 27 current and former Chicago police officials appeared in leaked rosters for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government group that played a central role in the riot.
Cops with ties to Oath Keepers are a ticking time bomb for Chicago
Police with extremist ties are a clear and present danger to normal society and responsible law enforcement, a Hyde Park letter writer says.
Church members pray during a service at Holy Name Cathedral at 735 N. State St in River North, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Pope Francis asked followers to unite for a global day of fasting, penance and prayer on Friday, Oct. 27 for peace in the Middle East and Ukraine.
Chicago Catholic’s join pope’s day of prayer, fasting for peace in the Middle East
“There’s nothing much we can do as an individual, but as the priest said, we can show by example and we can pray,” parishioner Keum-Lee Mayes said.
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
A photo of Jaquan Brisker reacting during a game.
Bears have several injury concerns going into game vs. Chargers
Multiple key players were out or questionable on the final injury report.
A crowd sets records on fire on the field at Comiskey Park during Disco Demolition night in 1979.
‘The War on Disco’: How high-energy music made some want to dance, and others want to demolish
As PBS’ illuminating ‘American Experience’ episode recalls, the new ’70s sound empowered some communities, but brought a backlash that culminated in a fiery night at Comiskey Park.
