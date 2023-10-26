The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary Immigration

Chicago should hit pause on taking in more migrants

We all would like to help, but the city needs to figure out how to feed, clothe and house new arrivals before accepting more.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Chicago should hit pause on taking in more migrants
Migrants stay in a makeshift shelter at O’Hare International Airport.

Migrants stay in a makeshift shelter at O’Hare International Airport.

Erin Hooley/AP

The migrants in Chicago have divided the residents in Chicago. I feel we all would like to help the new arrivals, but at whose and what expense are we willing to do this? Let’s be honest: Chicago is not prepared to feed, clothe and provide housing for the thousands of new immigrants, and until we are, we should pause in accepting any new arrivals.

Related

Would we let a family adopt any children if they could not provide food, medicine, clothing and housing for them? I think not. I think we need to take a step back and find solutions to these problems before we accept any new arrivals.

In addition, the only money the city of Chicago has is taxpayers’ money, so yes, Chicagoans should have input as to how its spent. That being said, I ask our mayor to tell us: How much of our money are you willing to spend?

Dan Goodwin, Humboldt Park

Send migrants to other cities

Chicago’s capacity for taking in migrants has been exceeded yet still more are coming here. Some facilities are being taken from us and given to them as shelters. Too many are in our police stations. We are still waiting to see who will get stuck with the bill. When these people eventually become citizens, they will vote for those who took care of them and not those who paid the bills.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

In the meantime, other cities, like Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Minneapolis and most others, are not facing any of these problems. Their leaders realize their first responsibility is to their constituents.

When the next buses come in, send them to one of these cities, and if there are to be any tent encampments, put them on J.B. Pritzker’s Wisconsin property.

Larry E. Nazimek, Logan Square

A slap on the wrist in toddler’s shooting

It is incredible that a man facing nearly 20 felony charges from a road rage shooting —where he shot into a car, then stopped in traffic to fire four more shots into the car, critically wounded a 22-month old toddler in the head, blinded him in his right eye — gets a plea deal with all the charges dropped (except one count of aggravated discharge of a weapon) and only four years in prison.

He is expected to be released next fall. while the child will suffer the loss of his eye for the rest of his life.

Related

It’s no wonder that a spokeswoman for the state’s attorney’s office would not comment because how could she justify that decision? It’s no wonder the public has no confidence in our justice system when a bad guy gets a slap on the wrist for such a crime.

Mario Caruso, Lincoln Square

Don’t blame Israel for protecting itself

Before the U.S. entered World War II, FDR was heard to say that war was a very bad thing. I doubt that many in this country want people killed on either side in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

For those placing all the blame on Israel, I ask the following: How do you think the U.S. should react if rockets are fired, killing people, from either Mexico or Canada? Suppose Russia decides to attack across the Bering Strait? What if North Korea actually uses one of the ICBMs with which they constantly threaten us?

Taking the upper hand, the peace initiative, is very idealistic. But rockets killing people and an organization that has the destruction of Israel as one of the goals in its charter are very real.

Laurence Siegel, Manteno

Next Up In Commentary
Is it really so hard to sustain football success at Illinois? Former Illini standouts weigh in
What book bans and fake piety are always about
Lawmakers, keep moratorium on new nuclear power plants in Illinois
Republican divide keeps growing
After Lewiston shooting, Americans must insist on laws to limit AR-15 style weapons in civilian hands
No thoughts, no prayers
The Latest
A crowd sets records on fire on the field at Comiskey Park during Disco Demolition night in 1979.
Movies and TV
‘The War on Disco’: How high-energy music made some want to dance, and others want to demolish
As PBS’ illuminating ‘American Experience’ episode recalls, the new ’70s sound empowered some communities, but brought a backlash that culminated in a fiery night at Comiskey Park.
By Richard Roeper
 
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle slams into viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Marilyn Katz.
Obituaries
Marilyn Katz, a behind-the-scenes force in Chicago politics for decades, dead at 78
She marched with MLK and helped elect Mayor Harold Washington, and her views were forged as an activist with Students for a Democratic Society during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Ald. Michael D. Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, says talks with business groups about a proposed paid leave measure broke down.
City Hall
Paid leave talks break down as Chicago business groups draw a line in the sand
Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, said what’s standing in the way of an agreement is the requirement that employees who don’t take advantage of all of their paid leave days be “paid out” when they leave their jobs.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago police Cmdr. Roderick Watson with Anthony Perry, 20, who saved a man from being electrocuted after falling on to L tracks in 2022.
Crime
Former front-runner for CPD superintendent one of 25 graduates of new U. of C. leadership academy
Chicago police Cmdr. Roderick Watson participated in a six-month international training program funded by billionaire Ken Griffin.
By Frank Main
 