IHSA state football playoff scores

IHSA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
First Round, October 27-28
CLASS 8A
#32 Plainfield North (4-5) at #1 Loyola (9-0), Sat. 1
#17 Palatine (6-3) at #16 Neuqua Valley (6-3), Fri. 7
#25 Niles West (6-3) at #8 Huntley (8-1), Fri. 7
#24 St. Ignatius (6-3) at #9 Joliet West (8-1), Fri. 7
#29 West Aurora (5-4) at #4 Edwardsville (8-1), Sat. 2
#20 Naperville North (6-3) at #13 Glenbard West (7-2), Sat. 1
#28 Homewood-Flossmoor (5-4) at #5 York (8-1), Sat. 1
#21 Lyons (6-3) at #12 Stevenson (7-2), Fri. 7
#31 Taft (4-5) at #2 Lincoln-Way East (9-0), Fri. 6
#18 Sandburg (6-3) at #15 Minooka (7-2), Fri. 7
#26 Lane (6-3) at #7 South Elgin (8-1), Sat. 1
#23 Oswego (6-3) at #10 Warren (7-2), Fri. 7
#30 Glenbrook South (4-5) at #3 Barrington (9-0), Fri. 7
#19 Downers Grove South (6-3) at #14 Naperville Central (7-2), Fri. 7
#27 Lockport (5-4) at #6 Maine South (8-1), Fri. 7:30
#22 East Aurora (6-3) at #11 Belleville East (7-2), Fri. 6
CLASS 7A
#32 Argo (5-4) at #1 Normal (9-0), Fri. 7
#17 St. Charles North (6-3) at #16 Bradley-Bourbonnais (6-3), Sat. 6
#25 Addison Trail (6-3) vs. #8 Lincoln Park (8-1) at Lane, Fri. 6
#24 Harlem (6-3) at #9 Glenbard East (8-1), Fri. 7
#29 Wheaton-Warrenville South (5-4) at #4 Hersey (9-0), Sat. 6
#20 Kenwood (6-3) at #13 Downers Grove North (7-2), Fri. 7
#28 Collinsville (5-4) at #5 Maine West (9-0), Sat. 3
#21 Hoffman Estates (6-3) at #12 Lincoln-Way West (7-2), Fri. 7
#31 Rockford Auburn (5-4) at #2 Hononegah (9-0), Sat. 1
#18 Yorkville (6-3) at #15 Willowbrook (7-2), Fri. 7
#26 Brother Rice (5-4) at #7 Batavia (8-1), Fri. 7
#23 Jacobs (6-3) at #10 Lincoln-Way Central (8-1), Fri. 7
#30 West Chicago (5-4) at #3 Quincy (9-0), Sat. 2
#19 Wheaton North (6-3) vs. #14 Young (7-2) at Rockne, Fri. 6
#27 St. Rita (5-4) at #6 Mount Carmel (8-1), Fri. 7
#22 Buffalo Grove (6-3) at #11 Prospect (7-2), Fri. 7
CLASS 6A
#16 Crystal Lake Central (5-4) at #1 Lake Zurich (8-1), Fri. 7
#9 Kaneland (6-3) at #8 Riverside-Brookfield (7-2), Fri. 7
#13 Amundsen (6-3) at #4 Belvidere North (7-2), Fri. 7:15
#12 Grant (6-3) at #5 Wauconda (7-2), Sat. 5
#15 Lake Forest (5-4) vs. #2 Lake View (7-2) at Winnemac, Sat. 11 a.m.
#10 Senn (6-3) at #7 Geneva (7-2), Fri. 7:30
#14 Libertyville (5-4) at #3 Cary-Grove (7-2), Fri. 6:30
#11 Highland Park (6-3) vs. #6 Mather (7-2) at Winnemac, Sat. 2:30
#16 Bremen (5-4) at #1 Kankakee (9-0), Fri. 7
#9 Dunlap (6-3) at #8 Eisenhower (6-3), Fri. 6:30
#13 Lemont (5-4) at #4 East St. Louis (7-2), Sat. 3
#12 Simeon (5-4) at #5 Normal West (7-2), Sat. 1
#15 Danville (5-4) at #2 Washington, Ill. (8-1), Fri. 7
#10 Champaign Centennial (6-3) at #7 Crete-Monee (6-3), Sat. 1
#14 Hubbard (5-4) at #3 Richards (7-2), Fri. 6:30
#11 Bloomington (5-4) at #6 Chatham Glenwood (6-3), Sat. 1
CLASS 5A
#16 Sterling (4-5) vs. #1 Payton (9-0) at Lane, Sat. 4
#9 Rochelle (7-2) at #8 St. Francis (7-2), Fri. 7:30
#13 Corliss (5-4) vs. #4 Morgan Park (8-1) at Gately, Sat. 2:30
#12 Evergreen Park (6-3) at #5 Sycamore (8-1), Fri. 7
#15 Nazareth (4-5) at #2 Prairie Ridge (9-0), Sat. 2
#10 UIC Prep (7-2) at #7 Glenbard South (8-1), Fri. 6
#14 Englewood (5-4) at #3 Antioch (9-0), Fri. 7
#11 Lindblom (7-2) at #6 Carmel (8-1), Fri. 7
#16 Tinley Park (5-4) at #1 Morris (9-0), Fri. 7
#9 Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-3) at #8 TF North (7-2), Sat. 1
#13 Triad (6-3) at #4 Mahomet-Seymour (7-2), Fri. 7
#12 Joliet Catholic (6-3) at #5 Peoria (7-2), Fri. 7
#15 Providence (5-4) at #2 Morton, Ill. (8-1), Sat. 2
#10 Hillcrest (6-3) at #7 Carbondale (7-2), Sat. 2
#14 Mount Vernon (6-3) at #3 Highland (8-1), Sat. 1
#11 MacArthur (6-3) at #6 Metamora (7-2), Sat. 1
CLASS 4A
#16 Ag. Science (5-4) vs. #1 Dyett (8-1) at Gately, Sat. 11 a.m.
#9 Ridgewood (6-3) at #8 Sandwich (6-3), Fri. 7
#13 Phoenix (5-4) at #4 Wheaton Academy (8-1), Fri. 8
#12 St. Viator (5-4) at #5 Richmond-Burton (7-2), Fri. 7
#15 Phillips (5-4) at #2 Rockford Boylan (8-1), Sat. 1
#10 Geneseo (6-3) at #7 IC Catholic (7-2), Sat. 5
#14 Plano (5-4) at #3 Dixon (8-1), Fri. 7
#11 St. Laurence (6-3) vs. #6 Vocational (7-2) at Gately, Sat. 6
#16 Lincoln (5-4) at #1 Rochester (9-0), Fri. 7
#9 Normal U-High (7-2) at #8 Coal City (7-2), Fri. 7
#13 Cahokia (5-4) at #4 Breese Central (7-2), Sat. 1
#12 Effingham (5-4) at #5 Mt. Zion (7-2), Sat. 2:30
#15 Taylorville (5-4) at #2 Murphysboro (8-1), Sat. 3
#10 Freeburg (6-3) at #7 Charleston (7-2), Sat. 2
#14 Peoria Notre Dame (5-4) at #3 Kewanee (8-1), Fri. 7
#11 Harrisburg (6-3) at #6 Carterville (7-2), Sat. 2
CLASS 3A
#16 Hansberry (5-4) at #1 Byron (9-0), Sat. 1
#8 Crane (6-3) at #9 Peotone (6-3), Sat. 1
#13 Stillman Valley (5-4) at #4 Johnson (8-1), Fri. 7
#12 Oregon (5-4) at #5 Pecatonica (7-2), Sat. 1
#15 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-4) at #2 Princeton (8-1), Sat. 1
#10 Monmouth-Roseville (5-4) at #7 North Boone (6-3), Fri. 7
#14 Prairie Central (5-4) vs. #3 North Lawndale (8-1) at Lane, Sat. noon
#11 Eureka (5-4) at #6 Montini (6-3), Fri. 7:30
#16 Monticello (5-4) #1 DuQuoin (9-0), Sat. 2
#9 Tolono Unity (7-2) at #8 Williamsville (7-2), Sat. 2
#13 Benton (5-4) at #4 Mt. Carmel, Ill. (8-1), Sat. 2
#12 Clinton (6-3) at #5 Sullivan-Okaw Valley (8-1), Sat. 1:30
#15 Fairfield (5-4) at #2 Greenville (9-0), Sat. 2
#10 Litchfield (6-3) at #7 Olympia (7-2), Sat. 1
#14 Paris (5-4) at #3 Roxana (9-0), Sat. 3
#11 Carlinville (6-3) at #6 St. Joseph-Ogden (7-2), Sat. 2
CLASS 2A
#16 Dwight-GSW (5-4) at #1 Seneca (9-0), Fri. 7
#9 Rockridge (8-1) at #8 Westville (8-1), Sat. 2
#13 Gridley (6-3) at #4 Tri-Valley (9-0), Sat. 1
#12 Mercer County (6-3) at #5 Wilmington (8-1), Sat. 4
#15 Chicago Christian (5-4) at #2 Maroa-Forsyth (9-0), Sat. 2
#10 Knoxville (7-2) vs. #7 Momence (8-1) at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Sat. noon
#14 Unity-Payson (6-3) at #3 Bloomington Central Catholic (9-0), Sat. 7
#11 Bismarck-Henning (7-2) at #6 Farmington (8-1), Sat. 3
#16 Quincy Notre Dame (4-5) at #1 Arthur-Lovington (9-0), Sat. 1
#9 Pana (6-3) at #8 Nashville (6-3), Sat. 1
#13 Southwestern (5-4) at #4 Athens (7-2), Sat. 1
#12 Chester (5-4) at #5 Red Bud (7-2), Fri. 7
#15 Wesclin (5-4) at #2 Shelbyville (8-1), Sat. 1
#10 Vandalia (6-3) at #7 Lawrenceville (7-2), Sat. 2
#14 Auburn (5-4) at #3 Johnston City (8-1), Sat. 2
#11 Breese Mater Dei (6-3) at #6 White County (7-2), Sat. 1
CLASS 1A
#16 Rockford Lutheran (5-4) at #1 Lena-Winslow (9-0), Sat. 2
#9 Ottawa Marquette (7-2) at #8 Forreston (7-2), Fri. 7
#13 Deer Creek (5-4) at #4 Wethersfield (8-1), Sat. 1
#12 Fulton (6-3) at #5 Morrison (8-1), Sat. 1
#15 Princeville (5-4) at #2 Stark County (9-0), Fri. 7
#10 ROWVA (7-2) at #7 Newman Central Catholic (7-2), Sat. 1
#14 St. Bede (5-4) at #3 Hope Academy (8-1), Sat. 2
#11 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (6-3) at #6 Aurora Christian (7-2), Fri. 7
#16 Red Hill (5-4) at #1 Camp Point Central (9-0), Sat. 2
#9 Calhoun (6-3) at #8 Heyworth (7-2), Sat. 2
#13 Tuscola (5-4) at #4 Althoff (8-1), Sat. 3
#12 Villa Grove (6-3) at #5 LeRoy (8-1), Sat. 1
#15 Carrollton (5-4) at #2 Sesser-Valier (9-0), Sat. 1
#10 West Central (6-3) at #7 Salt Fork (7-2), Sat. 2
#14 Nokomis (5-4) at #3 Greenfield-Northwestern (9-0), Sat. 2
#11 Cumberland (6-3) at #6 Casey-Westfield (8-1), Fri. 7