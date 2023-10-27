The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

IHSA state football playoff scores

All the scores from the first round.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
St. Francis’ DeShaun Williams (9) runs for a touchdown against Nazareth.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

IHSA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

First Round, October 27-28

CLASS 8A

#32 Plainfield North (4-5) at #1 Loyola (9-0), Sat. 1

#17 Palatine (6-3) at #16 Neuqua Valley (6-3), Fri. 7

#25 Niles West (6-3) at #8 Huntley (8-1), Fri. 7

#24 St. Ignatius (6-3) at #9 Joliet West (8-1), Fri. 7

#29 West Aurora (5-4) at #4 Edwardsville (8-1), Sat. 2

#20 Naperville North (6-3) at #13 Glenbard West (7-2), Sat. 1

#28 Homewood-Flossmoor (5-4) at #5 York (8-1), Sat. 1

#21 Lyons (6-3) at #12 Stevenson (7-2), Fri. 7

#31 Taft (4-5) at #2 Lincoln-Way East (9-0), Fri. 6

#18 Sandburg (6-3) at #15 Minooka (7-2), Fri. 7

#26 Lane (6-3) at #7 South Elgin (8-1), Sat. 1

#23 Oswego (6-3) at #10 Warren (7-2), Fri. 7

#30 Glenbrook South (4-5) at #3 Barrington (9-0), Fri. 7

#19 Downers Grove South (6-3) at #14 Naperville Central (7-2), Fri. 7

#27 Lockport (5-4) at #6 Maine South (8-1), Fri. 7:30

#22 East Aurora (6-3) at #11 Belleville East (7-2), Fri. 6

CLASS 7A

#32 Argo (5-4) at #1 Normal (9-0), Fri. 7

#17 St. Charles North (6-3) at #16 Bradley-Bourbonnais (6-3), Sat. 6

#25 Addison Trail (6-3) vs. #8 Lincoln Park (8-1) at Lane, Fri. 6

#24 Harlem (6-3) at #9 Glenbard East (8-1), Fri. 7

#29 Wheaton-Warrenville South (5-4) at #4 Hersey (9-0), Sat. 6

#20 Kenwood (6-3) at #13 Downers Grove North (7-2), Fri. 7

#28 Collinsville (5-4) at #5 Maine West (9-0), Sat. 3

#21 Hoffman Estates (6-3) at #12 Lincoln-Way West (7-2), Fri. 7

#31 Rockford Auburn (5-4) at #2 Hononegah (9-0), Sat. 1

#18 Yorkville (6-3) at #15 Willowbrook (7-2), Fri. 7

#26 Brother Rice (5-4) at #7 Batavia (8-1), Fri. 7

#23 Jacobs (6-3) at #10 Lincoln-Way Central (8-1), Fri. 7

#30 West Chicago (5-4) at #3 Quincy (9-0), Sat. 2

#19 Wheaton North (6-3) vs. #14 Young (7-2) at Rockne, Fri. 6

#27 St. Rita (5-4) at #6 Mount Carmel (8-1), Fri. 7

#22 Buffalo Grove (6-3) at #11 Prospect (7-2), Fri. 7

CLASS 6A

#16 Crystal Lake Central (5-4) at #1 Lake Zurich (8-1), Fri. 7

#9 Kaneland (6-3) at #8 Riverside-Brookfield (7-2), Fri. 7

#13 Amundsen (6-3) at #4 Belvidere North (7-2), Fri. 7:15

#12 Grant (6-3) at #5 Wauconda (7-2), Sat. 5

#15 Lake Forest (5-4) vs. #2 Lake View (7-2) at Winnemac, Sat. 11 a.m.

#10 Senn (6-3) at #7 Geneva (7-2), Fri. 7:30

#14 Libertyville (5-4) at #3 Cary-Grove (7-2), Fri. 6:30

#11 Highland Park (6-3) vs. #6 Mather (7-2) at Winnemac, Sat. 2:30

#16 Bremen (5-4) at #1 Kankakee (9-0), Fri. 7

#9 Dunlap (6-3) at #8 Eisenhower (6-3), Fri. 6:30

#13 Lemont (5-4) at #4 East St. Louis (7-2), Sat. 3

#12 Simeon (5-4) at #5 Normal West (7-2), Sat. 1

#15 Danville (5-4) at #2 Washington, Ill. (8-1), Fri. 7

#10 Champaign Centennial (6-3) at #7 Crete-Monee (6-3), Sat. 1

#14 Hubbard (5-4) at #3 Richards (7-2), Fri. 6:30

#11 Bloomington (5-4) at #6 Chatham Glenwood (6-3), Sat. 1

CLASS 5A

#16 Sterling (4-5) vs. #1 Payton (9-0) at Lane, Sat. 4

#9 Rochelle (7-2) at #8 St. Francis (7-2), Fri. 7:30

#13 Corliss (5-4) vs. #4 Morgan Park (8-1) at Gately, Sat. 2:30

#12 Evergreen Park (6-3) at #5 Sycamore (8-1), Fri. 7

#15 Nazareth (4-5) at #2 Prairie Ridge (9-0), Sat. 2

#10 UIC Prep (7-2) at #7 Glenbard South (8-1), Fri. 6

#14 Englewood (5-4) at #3 Antioch (9-0), Fri. 7

#11 Lindblom (7-2) at #6 Carmel (8-1), Fri. 7

#16 Tinley Park (5-4) at #1 Morris (9-0), Fri. 7

#9 Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-3) at #8 TF North (7-2), Sat. 1

#13 Triad (6-3) at #4 Mahomet-Seymour (7-2), Fri. 7

#12 Joliet Catholic (6-3) at #5 Peoria (7-2), Fri. 7

#15 Providence (5-4) at #2 Morton, Ill. (8-1), Sat. 2

#10 Hillcrest (6-3) at #7 Carbondale (7-2), Sat. 2

#14 Mount Vernon (6-3) at #3 Highland (8-1), Sat. 1

#11 MacArthur (6-3) at #6 Metamora (7-2), Sat. 1

CLASS 4A

#16 Ag. Science (5-4) vs. #1 Dyett (8-1) at Gately, Sat. 11 a.m.

#9 Ridgewood (6-3) at #8 Sandwich (6-3), Fri. 7

#13 Phoenix (5-4) at #4 Wheaton Academy (8-1), Fri. 8

#12 St. Viator (5-4) at #5 Richmond-Burton (7-2), Fri. 7

#15 Phillips (5-4) at #2 Rockford Boylan (8-1), Sat. 1

#10 Geneseo (6-3) at #7 IC Catholic (7-2), Sat. 5

#14 Plano (5-4) at #3 Dixon (8-1), Fri. 7

#11 St. Laurence (6-3) vs. #6 Vocational (7-2) at Gately, Sat. 6

#16 Lincoln (5-4) at #1 Rochester (9-0), Fri. 7

#9 Normal U-High (7-2) at #8 Coal City (7-2), Fri. 7

#13 Cahokia (5-4) at #4 Breese Central (7-2), Sat. 1

#12 Effingham (5-4) at #5 Mt. Zion (7-2), Sat. 2:30

#15 Taylorville (5-4) at #2 Murphysboro (8-1), Sat. 3

#10 Freeburg (6-3) at #7 Charleston (7-2), Sat. 2

#14 Peoria Notre Dame (5-4) at #3 Kewanee (8-1), Fri. 7

#11 Harrisburg (6-3) at #6 Carterville (7-2), Sat. 2

CLASS 3A

#16 Hansberry (5-4) at #1 Byron (9-0), Sat. 1

#8 Crane (6-3) at #9 Peotone (6-3), Sat. 1

#13 Stillman Valley (5-4) at #4 Johnson (8-1), Fri. 7

#12 Oregon (5-4) at #5 Pecatonica (7-2), Sat. 1

#15 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-4) at #2 Princeton (8-1), Sat. 1

#10 Monmouth-Roseville (5-4) at #7 North Boone (6-3), Fri. 7

#14 Prairie Central (5-4) vs. #3 North Lawndale (8-1) at Lane, Sat. noon

#11 Eureka (5-4) at #6 Montini (6-3), Fri. 7:30

#16 Monticello (5-4) #1 DuQuoin (9-0), Sat. 2

#9 Tolono Unity (7-2) at #8 Williamsville (7-2), Sat. 2

#13 Benton (5-4) at #4 Mt. Carmel, Ill. (8-1), Sat. 2

#12 Clinton (6-3) at #5 Sullivan-Okaw Valley (8-1), Sat. 1:30

#15 Fairfield (5-4) at #2 Greenville (9-0), Sat. 2

#10 Litchfield (6-3) at #7 Olympia (7-2), Sat. 1

#14 Paris (5-4) at #3 Roxana (9-0), Sat. 3

#11 Carlinville (6-3) at #6 St. Joseph-Ogden (7-2), Sat. 2

CLASS 2A

#16 Dwight-GSW (5-4) at #1 Seneca (9-0), Fri. 7

#9 Rockridge (8-1) at #8 Westville (8-1), Sat. 2

#13 Gridley (6-3) at #4 Tri-Valley (9-0), Sat. 1

#12 Mercer County (6-3) at #5 Wilmington (8-1), Sat. 4

#15 Chicago Christian (5-4) at #2 Maroa-Forsyth (9-0), Sat. 2

#10 Knoxville (7-2) vs. #7 Momence (8-1) at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Sat. noon

#14 Unity-Payson (6-3) at #3 Bloomington Central Catholic (9-0), Sat. 7

#11 Bismarck-Henning (7-2) at #6 Farmington (8-1), Sat. 3

#16 Quincy Notre Dame (4-5) at #1 Arthur-Lovington (9-0), Sat. 1

#9 Pana (6-3) at #8 Nashville (6-3), Sat. 1

#13 Southwestern (5-4) at #4 Athens (7-2), Sat. 1

#12 Chester (5-4) at #5 Red Bud (7-2), Fri. 7

#15 Wesclin (5-4) at #2 Shelbyville (8-1), Sat. 1

#10 Vandalia (6-3) at #7 Lawrenceville (7-2), Sat. 2

#14 Auburn (5-4) at #3 Johnston City (8-1), Sat. 2

#11 Breese Mater Dei (6-3) at #6 White County (7-2), Sat. 1

CLASS 1A

#16 Rockford Lutheran (5-4) at #1 Lena-Winslow (9-0), Sat. 2

#9 Ottawa Marquette (7-2) at #8 Forreston (7-2), Fri. 7

#13 Deer Creek (5-4) at #4 Wethersfield (8-1), Sat. 1

#12 Fulton (6-3) at #5 Morrison (8-1), Sat. 1

#15 Princeville (5-4) at #2 Stark County (9-0), Fri. 7

#10 ROWVA (7-2) at #7 Newman Central Catholic (7-2), Sat. 1

#14 St. Bede (5-4) at #3 Hope Academy (8-1), Sat. 2

#11 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (6-3) at #6 Aurora Christian (7-2), Fri. 7

#16 Red Hill (5-4) at #1 Camp Point Central (9-0), Sat. 2

#9 Calhoun (6-3) at #8 Heyworth (7-2), Sat. 2

#13 Tuscola (5-4) at #4 Althoff (8-1), Sat. 3

#12 Villa Grove (6-3) at #5 LeRoy (8-1), Sat. 1

#15 Carrollton (5-4) at #2 Sesser-Valier (9-0), Sat. 1

#10 West Central (6-3) at #7 Salt Fork (7-2), Sat. 2

#14 Nokomis (5-4) at #3 Greenfield-Northwestern (9-0), Sat. 2

#11 Cumberland (6-3) at #6 Casey-Westfield (8-1), Fri. 7

