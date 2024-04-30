The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
La Voz Chicago Personal Finance Money

Programa federal de banda ancha que ayuda residentes del Condado de Cook está a punto de terminar

El Programa de Conectividad Asequible ofrecía $30 al mes a los hogares que cumplían los requisitos necesarios para pagar su factura de Internet de banda ancha, pero con el fin del programa, algunos proveedores de servicios ofrecen sus propias opciones.

By  Amy Yee
   
Close-up of someone's hands typing on a laptop.

Una persona trabaja con una computadora portátil. Está previsto que el Programa federal de Conectividad Asequible termine en abril, dejando a millones de estadounidenses sin acceso a Internet en casa a precios asequibles.

Elise Amendola/Archivos AP

Un programa federal de los tiempos de la pandemia que ayudó a millones de hogares a pagar menos por el servicio de Internet está a punto de desaparecer en las próximas semanas, pero algunos proveedores de servicios están ofreciendo sus propios programas de descuento.

Desde diciembre de 2021, más de 23 millones de hogares de todo el país se inscribieron en el servicio de Internet de banda ancha a través del Programa Federal de Conectividad Asequible (ACP, por sus siglas en inglés), con un presupuesto de $14,200 millones. En virtud de la Ley Bipartidista de Infraestructuras, los participantes con ingresos más bajos que cumplan los requisitos han recibido hasta $30 por mes, o hasta $75 en terrenos tribales, para pagar la conexión de banda ancha.

Según la Comisión Federal de Comunicaciones (FCC, por sus siglas en inglés), se trata del «mayor programa de asequibilidad de Internet de la historia de Estados Unidos» y ha contribuido a cerrar la brecha digital de «personas mayores vulnerables, veteranos, niños en edad escolar y residentes en comunidades rurales y tribales». Una encuesta de la FCC, publicada en febrero, reveló que el 68% de los hogares tenían una conectividad inconsistente o nula antes del programa, y el 80% citaba el precio como la razón.

  • Comcast: En abril, Comcast lanzó una nueva marca llamada NOW, que ofrece Internet a precio reducido y puntos de acceso móviles e inalámbricos que los consumidores pueden comprar mes a mes. El año pasado también lanzó NOW TV, un producto de televisión en streaming. NOW Internet ofrece dos opciones de prepago con datos ilimitados a $30 al mes para una velocidad de 100 Mbps o $45 al mes para 200 Mbps. El servicio móvil cuesta $25 por línea, mientras que el punto de acceso inalámbrico, llamado NOW WiFi Pass, cuesta $20 durante 30 días. Se espera que los servicios NOW estén disponibles en el área de Chicago en las próximas semanas, según Comcast.
  • Verizon: Verizon Forward ofrece Internet en casa por tan sólo $20 al mes a clientes nuevos y existentes con bajos ingresos. Una oferta por tiempo limitado ofrece un descuento adicional a los nuevos abonados que reduce los precios a cero durante seis meses tras una cuota de alta de $99.
  • AT&T: La empresa mantendrá su servicio Acceso desde AT&T, que ofrece Internet por $30 al mes en función de la velocidad máxima disponible en su dirección, hasta 100 Mbps. En abril, AT&T se comprometió a destinar otros $3,000 millones de dólares de ahora hasta el 2030 para ayudar a cerrar la brecha digital, contribuyendo a aumentar el acceso a la banda ancha y a ampliar la cobertura a más zonas rurales.
  • Life Wireless: Life Wireless mantendrá el servicio inalámbrico gratuito y con descuento para los hogares con bajos ingresos que cumplan los requisitos. Life Wireless cuenta con el apoyo del programa federal Lifeline, creado en 1985 para promover el acceso universal a la telefonía. En general, si los residentes participan en programas gubernamentales como el Programa Suplementario de Asistencia Nutricional (SNAP, por sus siglas en inglés), Medicaid, la Seguridad de Ingreso Suplementario (SSI, por sus siglas en inglés) o la pensión de los veteranos, podrían optar a la ayuda telefónica para personas con bajos ingresos.
  • Spectrum: La empresa informó en su sitio web de que los clientes inscritos en el Programa de Conectividad Asequible recibirán un crédito parcial de $15, o $35 en el caso de las tierras tribales, en su factura de mayo. Pero a partir de junio, los clientes ya no verán el crédito en su factura, pero otros descuentos promocionales aplicados a su factura mensual se mantendrán hasta que finalice la promoción. Los clientes que no pueden beneficiarse de los programas de Spectrum deben consultar el programa federal Lifeline. También se animó a los consumidores a actuar, compartiendo un enlace a una declaración prescrita que pueden firmar virtualmente y enviar al Congreso.
