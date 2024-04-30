The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Politics Abortion Springfield

Gov. Pritzker's nonprofit spends $500K in next abortion rights battleground: Florida

Florida is the fourth ballot initiative that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s nonprofit Think Big America is supporting this year. Pritzker’s group is also supporting efforts in Nevada, Arizona and Montana.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE Gov. Pritzker's nonprofit spends $500K in next abortion rights battleground: Florida
Gov. J.B. Pritzker at a downtown abortion rights rally in June 2022.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker at Federal Plaza for an abortion rights rally in June 2022, after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling eliminated federal protections for abortions.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times file

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is taking aim at the country’s next big abortion rights battle with a $500,000 investment to support a Florida ballot initiative that would enshrine abortion protections in the state’s constitution.

The contribution from Pritzker’s nonprofit Think Big America comes a day before a six-week abortion ban law — signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — goes into effect.

The group on Tuesday said the funds were donated to Floridians Protecting Freedoms, the political committee that in January secured the required amount of valid signatures to put a measure before voters on the November ballot.

Christina Amestoy, a spokeswoman for Think Big America, called Florida’s abortion ban “dangerous, cruel and un-American.”

“Restoring abortion access in Florida is critical not just for women in the state but for women across the region,” Amestoy said. “Think Big America is proud to support Floridians Protecting Freedom as they fight to ensure women have the rights they are owed.”

It’s certainly not the first time Pritzker has gone head-to-head with DeSantis — and both are widely viewed as potential 2028 presidential contenders.

Florida is the fourth ballot initiative Think Big America is supporting this year. Pritzker’s group is also supporting efforts in Nevada, Arizona and Montana. Senior staffers are providing strategic support, including research, financial and communications support, the group said.

Think Big America has contributed $1 million towards Nevada’s ballot initiative and $250,000 to Arizona — with plans to spend $1 million in total. The group last year contributed $250,000 to Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights. Voters approved Ohio’s constitutional amendment that ensured access to abortion and other forms of reproductive health care.

The Florida Supreme Court on April 1 issued two rulings — one upholding the state’s 15-week abortion ban and another that approved placing a ballot measure that would enshrine abortion rights. Meanwhile, the six-week abortion ban was signed by DeSantis last year, and goes into effect May 1.

The court ruled that the state’s constitutional right to privacy does not include abortion — allowing the state to go forward with its more restrictive six-week ban.

Pritzker announced the creation of the tax-exempt issue advocacy nonprofit organization in October. His political staffers, now in the off-season, are splitting their time between the two organizations.

Think Big America has said it will also combat “far-right extremism in all its forms,” although abortion rights remains its top priority. Pritzker has used the slogan “Think Big,” which he has admitted is a pun on his size, since his first gubernatorial campaign ad in 2018.

Pritzker contributed dollars to initially seed the group, although he declined to specify the amount. Other donations are being accepted — but the group won’t be required to disclose its donors.

Pritzker also personally contributed $201,000 to two groups in support of Kansas’ abortion amendment last year; and sent $1 million to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and $20,000 directly to Janet for Justice to support Janet Protasiewicz, the Milwaukee County judge who won her Wisconsin Supreme Court justice seat and flipped control of the court to give liberals a 4-3 majority.

