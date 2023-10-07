The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 7, 2023
College Sports Sports

No. 25 Louisville stuns No. 10 Notre Dame

Norte Dame lost for the second time in three games. It had won 30 straight games against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents dating to 2017.

By  Gary B. Graves | Associated Press
   
SHARE No. 25 Louisville stuns No. 10 Notre Dame
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman was 22-for-38 passing for 254 yards and two TDs, but threw three interceptions and was sacked five times.

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman was 22-for-38 passing for 254 yards and two TDs, but threw three interceptions and was sacked five times.

Timothy D. Easley/AP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jawhar Jordan ran for a career-high 143 yards, scoring on 45- and 21-yard runs on consecutive second-half possessions, and No. 25 Louisville beat No. 10 Notre Dame 33-20 on Saturday night.

Louisville, at 6-0 off to its best start in 10 years, pulled away in a signature victory for first-year coach and former Cardinals great Jeff Brohm before a stadium-record 59,081. 

Norte Dame (5-2) lost for the second time in three games. It had won 30 straight games against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents dating to 2017. 

The Fighting Irish converted Cam Hart’s fumble recovery into a 10-7 lead on Spencer Schrader’s 53-yard field goal midway through the third quarter before the Cardinals answered with Brock Travelstead’s 44-yarder. Jordan took over from there with explosive runs.

Jordan followed Amari Huggins-Bruce’s 19-yard run with a quick burst through the right side before finding another gear near the 20 to elude defenders for the go-ahead score at 17-10. Schrader’s 54-yard field goal got Notre Dame to 17-13, but Jordan answered with another big run.

Jordan appeared to hit the hole even faster on his second scoring run early in the fourth, going virtually untouched to make it 24-13. 

Notre Dame turned the ball over on downs and Travelstead added his third field goal from 45 yards for the 17-point cushion. He followed with a 35-yarder late in the fourth to seal it. Many of those fans rushed the field at the final gun.

A week after being held to just 36 yards rushing without a TD at North Carolina State, Jordan carried 21 times to top his previous high of 135 yards earlier this season against Murray State. 

Jamari Thrash caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from Jack Plummer on Louisville’s first drive set up by Quincy Riley’s interception of Sam Hartman’s sideline pass. That ended the quarterback’s impressive start of 14 touchdowns without a pick and set the tone for a difficult night for him and the Irish (5-2).

Notre Dame was outgained 330-298 with just 44 yards rushing after entering the game averaging 192 per contest. Hartman completed 22 of 38 passes for 254 yards and two TDs, but threw three interceptions and was sacked five times.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Notre Dame figures to drop several spots with a second loss in three games and its worst this season. Louisville should jump a few spots after entering the rankings for the first time this week.

THE TAKEAWAY

Notre Dame: The ground game never got going, essentially making the Irish one dimensional. Hartman was under pressure most of the night in a near-match of his previous visit here last season with Wake Forest. That ended with three interceptions and two fumbles in a 48-21 defeat. 

Louisville: The Cardinals endured a mid-game lull that allowed the Irish to tie and lead briefly. They then turned to their strength and found success that gave them their most significant win in a while. 

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Hosts No. 9 Southern California on Saturday.

Louisville: At Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Next Up In College Sports
Northwestern survives against visiting Howard
Ex-NU lineman Ramon Diaz turns pain into gain
Time for Caffey breaks? Not for this volleyball player
Illinois falls at home to Nebraska, drops to 0-3 in Big Ten
Big Game Hunting: No rest for the emotionally weary as Notre Dame visits Louisville
Illinois, Nebraska still searching for first Big Ten win
The Latest
The 45th Chicago Marathon features a stacked field.
Sports
Familiarity brings out competitive side at the Chicago Marathon
Kiptum knows there’s pressure on him, but he invites it. He’s just trying to remain focused on Sunday.
By Kyle Williams
 
Am Shalom Rabbi Steven Lowenstein on Saturday at bat mitzvah of Nola Gleason, who is reading from the Torah with her parents, Robin Taxman and Chris Gleason watching.
Columnists
As Israel is attacked, a rabbi’s prayer ‘for calm to return to that part of the world quickly’
Rabbi Steven Lowenstein of Glencoe’s Am Shalom: “We don’t have to pray for a perfect world. We do have to pray for a better world.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
El accidente ocurrió alrededor de las 2:15 a.m. en la cuadra 6300 al sur de Kildare. | Archivos Sun-Times
Crime
4 in custody after shooting wounds 2 near Woodlawn police station; Multiple officers hurt in crash while pursuing suspects
Two handguns were recovered and four people were taken into custody after the incident Saturday in the Grand Crossing District.
By Kade Heather and Tom Schuba
 
Brendan Sullivan
College Sports
Northwestern survives against visiting Howard
Wildcats backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan had three total touchdowns
By Sun-Times wires
 
Huntley’s Jacob Witt (6) catches a pass to score the conversion and beat Cary-Grove.
High School Football
Huntley beats Cary-Grove after officials reverse their call on final play
It’s just the third win in program history for Huntley over Cary-Grove.
By Mike Clark
 