The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 13, 2024

Ransomware attack forces Ascension hospitals to turn away some ambulances

The hospital group that operates Ascension Resurrection in Chicago and St. Alexius in Hoffman Estates is continuing to recover from a cyberattack last week.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Ransomware attack forces Ascension hospitals to turn away some ambulances

A ransomware attack has forced hospital group Ascension’s computer systems offline and diverted ambulances away from some of its emergency departments, including one in the Chicago area.

The hospital group that operates Ascension Resurrection in Chicago, St. Alexius in Hoffman Estates and Alexian Brothers in Elk Grove Village said it was a victim of a “cybersecurity event” after noticing “unusual activity” on its computer network on Wednesday.

It confirmed Saturday that it is recovering from a ransomware attack and is working with cybersecurity experts and the FBI. Ascension did not say when its computer systems would be restored.

The sprawling St. Louis-based hospital group operates 140 hospitals in 19 states. In Illinois, Ascension runs 15 hospitals and 230 sites of care.

Ascension said its facilities remain open but that several hospitals are turning away ambulances and diverting them to other hospitals “to ensure emergency cases are triaged immediately.”

An Ascension spokeswoman said Alexian Brothers went on ambulance diversion from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday as a result of the attack. Resurrection and St. Alexius hospitals were not affected, she said.

The attack took down Ascension’s electronic health records system and the system it uses to order tests, procedures and medications, the hospital group said. Staff have reverted to using paper records and “processing everything by hand.”

Ascension did not say who was behind the attack. But CNN reported the ransomware used in the hack is known as Black Basta, which has been used in attacks on health care organizations. Black Basta is also the name of a Russian-connected criminal group that uses ransomware.

Next Up In News
Johnson offers relief to home and business owners soaked by sky-high water bills tied to underground leaks
Teen killed, two critical in Glenview car crash
Chicago police release photos of 6 female suspects in CTA Red Line robberies
Man critically injured in West Garfield Park shooting
Teen wounded in Loop knife attack
On Mother's Day, moms of missing persons refuse to give up searching and hoping
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My younger ex used me for money, but I still miss him
Older man knows he needs to move on but can’t shake the deceptive lover from his head.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
The logo for the 2024 Democratic National Convention is displayed on the scoreboard during the DNC Winter Media Walkthrough at the United Center, Thursday, Jan. 18.
Other Views
Democratic National Convention should springboard support for Chicago's small businesses
There is untapped talent our city has to offer, and it is critical to push for more permanent resources like the ones being built for the convention.
By Ald. Gilbert Villegas
 
Corn grows in front of an ethanol refinery
Letters to the Editor
CO2 pipelines are an important tool to fight climate change
Carbon capture and sequestration technology is vital to help meet decarbonization goals.
By Letters to the Editor
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, May 13, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
CTA robberies .png
Crime
Chicago police release photos of 6 female suspects in CTA Red Line robberies
In the robberies, which occurred May 6-10, the suspects allegedly approached female passengers on CTA property and engaged them in physical altercations before robbing them, authorities said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 