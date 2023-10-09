The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 9, 2023
Olympic Sports Sports NFL

IOC will consider adding flag football for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

The International Olympic Committee will vote on the proposal at meetings in Mumbai, India, later this week. Also on the LA proposal were baseball and softball, lacrosse, squash and cricket.

By  Eddie Pells | AP
   
SHARE IOC will consider adding flag football for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
NFL players Tyreek Hill (10), Tariq Woolen (27) and Za’Darius Smith participate in a flag football game during Pro Bowl activities earlier this year. The International Olympic Committee will consider adding the sport for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

NFL players Tyreek Hill (10), Tariq Woolen (27) and Za’Darius Smith participate in a flag football game during Pro Bowl activities earlier this year. The International Olympic Committee will consider adding the sport for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

David Becker/AP

First, Taylor Swift. Next, the Olympics.

The NFL’s ongoing push for worldwide exposure got another boost Monday when organizers for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics delivered a proposal to put flag football on the program when the Summer Games return to the United States for the first time in 32 years.

The International Olympic Committee will vote on the proposal at meetings in Mumbai, India, that begin later this week. Also on the LA proposal were baseball and softball, which have been bouncing on and off the program for decades; lacrosse; squash; and cricket — a fitting contrast to flag football in that it is virtually unknown in the United States but immensely popular over wide swaths of the globe.

LA chairman Casey Wasserman said the new sports are “relevant, innovative and community-based, played in backyards, schoolyards, community centers, stadiums and parks across the U.S. and the globe.”

Though participation numbers have been declining, there is no bigger spectator sport in the U.S. than football. Bringing its less-violent cousin into the Olympics would mark a huge victory for the NFL, which has been staging games in Europe for more than a decade now and is always looking for ways to grow both its participation and its audience. One of this season’s biggest stories has been pop megastar Swift’s trips to two Chiefs games to watch her friend, tight end Travis Kelce.

“Things have been going at a whipping pace for football,” said Bettina Cornwell, a sports business expert at the University of Oregon. “It’s a very smart idea to introduce a football-type game on a larger scale with more limelight that will perhaps persuade people that we can do something other than” stick to the violent game as it is currently played.

Flag football, in which “tackles” are made by pulling a flag off a belt worn by each player, would be a 5-on-5 affair played on a 50-yard field. There aren’t offensive and defensive linemen. At the World Games last year, the U.S. men won the gold medal while the women fell to Mexico in the final.

While flag football will feel familiar to the home fans, cricket will be a steep learning curve. Hugely popular in, among other places, India, Britain and Australia, which hosts the Summer Games in Brisbane in 2032, it is virtually unknown in the United States. A game called Twenty20 — a shorter version of the original game — is proposed for the schedule in Los Angeles. Cricket was played once before at the Olympics — in Paris in 1900.

Not included in the LA program is breakdancing, which will be a one-and-done after its debut in Paris next year. Others not making the cut: motorsports, kickboxing and karate.

Unclear is whether other sports will have to trim the number of disciplines to help the IOC adhere to the limit it set of 10,500 athletes at a Summer Olympics. The addition of five team sports will inflate the number of participants.

How a new version of football will play five years from now in an already crowded 17-day sports schedule is anybody’s guess. The Olympics, like the NFL, have been working hard to entice a younger audience. In recent years, the IOC has added skateboarding, climbing and 3-on-3 basketball to its schedule. Flag football fits into that mold, said Cornwell, the Oregon professor.

“There are going to be hardcore NFL gridiron consumers who are not going to accept it,” she said. “But you have to recognize the fact that the danger of gridiron play is a talking point. It’s not popular. If there’s a play that could change things, this is it. Give them kudos for trying.”

Next Up In Sports
Analyzing Blackhawks’ forward lines, defense pairs on finalized NHL roster
The high school basketball Twitter (X) previews
Bears CB Kyler Gordon returning to practice
Stories keep on rolling of big Chinook on the Chicago lakefront
The new-look Bulls offense showed some signs of working against Bucks
After preseason estimate, how far along is Bears GM Ryan Poles’ rebuild?
The Latest
El copropietario y chef de Savanna Restaurant, Enrique Calderón (izquierda), y el copropietario Luis Calderón son fotografiados en el restaurante de los hermanos en North Halsted Street, uno de los tres restaurantes que participan en Chicago Latin Restaurant Weeks de este año.
La Voz Chicago
Semanas de Restaurantes Latinos de Chicago celebran la diversidad de la cocina latina, proporciona recursos esenciales a los restaurante
Los restaurantes que participan en el evento de dos semanas de duración no pagan entrada, y los organizadores ofrecen formación en marketing y apoyo en relaciones públicas a los participantes.
By Lisa Shames | For the Sun-Times
 
Heaven Taylor.
La Voz Chicago
Mujer de Oak Lawn acusada de apuñalar mortalmente a una joven de 16 años
Egypt Otis, de 18 años, se entregó a la policía el miércoles por la noche y se enfrenta a un cargo de asesinato en primer grado.
By Violet Miller
 
Connor Bedard highlights the Blackhawks’ opening-night NHL roster.
Blackhawks
Analyzing Blackhawks’ forward lines, defense pairs on finalized NHL roster
The Hawks’ 23-man roster for opening night includes Connor Bedard on the first line — as expected — and Petr Mrazek starting the first game in goal.
By Ben Pope
 
Ron Onesti, president of the Chicago branch of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian-Americans, addresses supporters and calls for statues of Christopher Columbus to be resurrected in Arrigo Park in Little Italy. Monday, October 10, 2023.
City Hall
Activists gather in Little Italy to call for return of Columbus statues 3 years after removal
Statues of Christopher Columbus were removed from Chicago parks in 2020 after an order from former Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
By Mary Norkol
 
Bullets shattered windows at Blum restaurant and bar in River North after a mass shooting outside the establishment early Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. A bouncer was wounded in a shooting at the site in 2021.
Crime
River North nightclub Blüm shut down by Chicago police after mass shooting
A summary closure order was issued Monday to Blüm Restaurant & Bar, 316 W. Erie St., according to Chicago police.
By Sophie Sherry
 