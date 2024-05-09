The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 9, 2024
Taste Well Eat Well

Enjoy asparagus this spring season

One half-cup serving of cooked asparagus contains more than half the recommended dietary intake of vitamin K.

By  Environmental Nutrition
   
Lori Zanteson
SHARE Enjoy asparagus this spring season
Be sure to enjoy fresh asparagus this season.

Be sure to enjoy asparagus this season.

Dreamstime/TNS

Asparagus is a seasonal favorite.

Asparagus, whose name means stalk or shoot in Greek, was first cultivated about 2,500 years ago in Greece, where it was used medicinally to treat toothaches and help prevent bee stings. Considered a delicacy since ancient times, this dainty and nutritious spear continues to be a delicious adornment to every plate.

There are more than 300 varieties of asparagus, though many are only ornamental. The most common (Asparagus officinalis) is green, but there are also purple and white varieties. One half-cup serving of cooked asparagus contains more than half the recommended dietary intake of vitamin K, necessary for blood clotting and wound healing, 34% DV (DV=Daily Value, based on 2,000 calories/day) of folate which supports healthy cell growth and function, and a host of anti-inflammatory plant compounds.

When buying asparagus, look for smooth, round, and tender stalks, closed and compact tips, and a rich green color that extends almost to the ends. Fresh asparagus is best in season, from February to June, and reaches its peak in April and May. It’s also sold preserved in cans and jars and frozen.

Asparagus is perishable, so use it within two days of purchase. Store spears upright with ends in a quarter-inch of water, or wrap stem ends with a damp paper towel to maintain freshness.

According to a recent review of studies on Asparagus officinalis, it is shown to have a diuretic effect and support digestion, as well as being high in fiber and having high levels of nutrients (Foods, 2024). Asparagus has been studied for its potential role in gut health, too. It contains high levels of inulin and several phytochemicals, including xylose, flavonoids, and saponins, which contribute to the growth of the beneficial gut bacteria lactobacilli and bifidobacteria (Food Research International, 2023). Emerging evidence suggests the potential anti-cancer role of asparagus and asparagus extracts due to their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant composition on changing the activity of cancer cells, notably in pancreatic cancer (Anticancer Research, 2023).

Environmental Nutrition is the award-winning independent newsletter written by nutrition experts.

Next Up In Taste
Asian American, Pacific Islander restaurateurs can apply for up to $25K in funding
Menu Planner: Treat your family to lemon cheesecake cupcakes
Chicago chefs Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark on the high price of living the dream
New owner of Etta restaurant group plans to expand nationwide with hundreds of new locations
Fancy coffee drinks can affect your well-being if you overindulge
Traditional pasta alternatives serve up lighter, often healthier options
The Latest
Steve Albini, a recording engineer, poses for a portrait at his workplace, Electrical Audio, in the Avondale neighborhood, Wednesday morning, Aug. 25, 2021. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Steve Albini, legendario pionero del rock underground, falleció a los 61 años
El músico de Chicago fue el ingeniero de sonido detrás de los álbumes de miles de bandas y cantantes, incluyendo “In Utero” de Nirvana, último álbum de estudio grabado por Kurt Cobain y compañía.
By Maria Sherman | AP
 
Iris Chavez, sister of Irene Chavez, speaks at a press conference announcing developments in the Irene Chavez case at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law’s Community Justice and Civil Rights Clinic. Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
Chicago pagará $1.75 millones a familia de mujer que fue encontrada ahorcada en estación de policía
El acuerdo resolvería una demanda federal de derechos civiles presentada por la hermana de Irene Chávez, de 33 años, encontrada ahorcada en una celda de detención de la policía en diciembre de 2021 tras ser detenida por un cargo de agresión simple.
By Fran Spielman
 
Crime scene tape.
La Voz Chicago
Robos a mano armada en 3 comercios en 30 minutos durante la noche
No se han realizado arrestos en ninguno de los atracos similares, que ocurrieron en Pilsen, Bucktown y en Back of the Yards, dijo la policía.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr.
Bears
Bears sign QB Austin Reed, DT Keith Randolph Jr., 7 other undrafted free agents
The team’s rookie minicamp practices start Friday.
By Patrick Finley
 
St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates
Health
Ascension hospitals respond to cyberattack affecting clinical operations
Ascension health care network operates 15 hospitals and 230 sites of care in Illinois.
By Sun-Times staff
 