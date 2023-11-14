No Shot Clock, Ep. 156: Revealing the preseason Super 25 rankings
Joe Henricksen and Michatl O’Brien go in-depth on the top teams and discuss each of the 25 that earned a spot in the preseason rankings.
Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball is back for its tenth season.
This episode is all about the preseason Super 25 rankings. We go in-depth on the top teams and discuss each of the 25 that earned a spot.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.
