Horoscope for Thursday, May 2, 2024

Moon Alert

Caution: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 4 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

At this time, your chart has a strong emphasis on money, cash flow and financial dealings. Therefore, do be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert (see above). Nevertheless, this is a laid-back day that will promote socializing with others and having good times.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are still high visibility for several reasons right now in your chart, which means you should be aware that people notice you and are aware of what you’re doing, especially people in authority, including the police. Avoid shopping and important decisions during the moon alert (see above).

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a poor day to ask for permission or approval from authority figures, teachers, parents or bosses, primarily because there is a moon alert for much of this day. (See above.) Stay chill and keep things laid-back. Enjoy your privacy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Avoid important financial decisions, especially about shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances because of the moon alert. Instead, enjoy the company of friends and groups, particularly younger people and creative talented types.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a lazy, laid-back day. Enjoy yourself. You might make a great impression on bosses and VIPs; nevertheless, postpone important decisions and shopping until tomorrow. Travel plans might interest you because you have a strong desire for change of scenery.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might feel restless today because you want a change of scenery. You have an urge to shake things up a little. It’s a good day to relax and check out different possibilities. Why not explore your own neighborhood? We take so much for granted — who knows what you will discover?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be patient with partners and close friends right now because Mars is opposite your sign. It will stay that way for the next month, so consider this an opportunity to develop patience, which is a virtue. Enjoy socializing with romantic partners, sports colleagues and children. Live it up!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Take it easy today because you might want to reserve your energy for tomorrow, which is a productive day. Enjoy time at home or socialize with romantic partners, kids and sports colleagues later in the day. Make an effort to participate in social outings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Although your focus is on work and productivity right now, this is a good day to relax. Enjoy talking to neighbors, siblings and relatives. Later in the day, you’ll be happy to cocoon and enjoy the privacy of your home. Family discussions might be significant.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Give yourself permission to play hooky today. Take a long lunch. Book off of work if you can. Accept invitations to socialize with others. Enjoy sports events and fun activities with kids. The arts will also appeal. Someone might help you with home renovations or improvements where you live.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Home and family are your priority right now. In fact, many of you are involved in DIY projects and home repairs. You might also want to entertain at home. With Mars in your House of Communications, you are forthright, direct and convincing! No one will refuse you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a busy, fast-paced week; however, today is a good time to relax or to take things at a slower pace. Enjoy casual conversations. You might also enjoy writing or studying today. It’s the classic day to take a moment to smell the roses because the act of appreciation is not only pleasant, it’s life-enriching!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Christine Baranski (1952) shares your birthday. You are courteous, helpful, sensitive and caring. You are also an independent thinker who is fiercely honest. This year you will receive acknowledgment and appreciation for your past efforts. This is why you can expect kudos, awards, promotions —whatever acknowledges your past efforts and talents. Bravo!

