The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 17, 2023
College Sports Sports Columnists

David Braun earned the gig at Northwestern, where down is up, and everything just might be OK

Whether or not Braun wins as often as predecessor Pat Fitzgerald did, he’ll get a chance to try. That alone is the single biggest upset of this college football season.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE David Braun earned the gig at Northwestern, where down is up, and everything just might be OK
UTEP v Northwestern

Northwestern interim coach David Braun walks with linebacker Bryce Williams after a win against UTEP at Ryan Field.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Take off that “interim” tag and make it disappear. Bury it underneath Ryan Field. Punt it into Lake Michigan.

David Braun has earned this. It’s his show now in Evanston, where down is up and everything just might be all right.

Northwestern is promoting Braun, 38, making him the school’s head football coach — no qualifiers — after his four months of “interim” work that can’t be lauded enough. Whether or not Braun wins as often as predecessor Pat Fitzgerald did, he’ll get a chance to try. That alone is the single biggest upset of this college football season.

Braun was brought aboard by Fitzgerald in January to be the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator. It was the first job of any kind at the FBS level for Braun, who’d never been a head coach at any level, either.

By July, Braun found himself being pressed into emergency duty as interim coach, Fitzgerald having been fired amid a hazing scandal that effectively eliminated other staff members who’d been around the program for years from consideration for the role. Perhaps the best thing said about the little-known Braun at the time was that he hadn’t been tainted by the scandal. The thought that he might actually field a decent team never occurred to most looking in from the outside.

The Wildcats — 4-20 over the last two seasons — had been expected to struggle in 2023 under even the best of circumstances. Then Fitzgerald was jettisoned, details of alleged abuse kept coming to light, lawsuits started being filed and, goodness, how decimated and demoralized could one team be? Would Northwestern beat anybody?

Before the opener at Rutgers, Braun said publicly, “I am extremely confident in my ability to lead, to inspire, to meet people where they’re at, to pull people together for a common purpose.”

Then the Wildcats were uncompetitive in a 24-7 loss, and it seemed silly when Braun insisted after that game the team would win plenty of games.

“People are going to tell us otherwise,” he said, “but we’ve got enough talent on this team.”

Is it true? It’s still hard to say. The Wildcats have yet to be favored in a Big Ten game, and when they’ve been bad this season, they’ve been all but unwatchable.

But the answer doesn’t even matter, because a 5-5 record — with three upset wins in the Big Ten — has spoken so loudly that Braun went from future answer to a trivia question to program savior. And there are two chances remaining, at home against Purdue on Saturday and at Illinois a week later, to add to those five wins and achieve bowl eligibility.

We might look back someday and say Northwestern would have been better off searching harder for its next coach, finding someone who’d been there and done that before, someone with deeper ties in the coaching and recruiting communities. But it would have been wrong for Northwestern to do that. The place was reeling. Braun threw both arms around a seemingly impossible situation and didn’t let go. 

In their most recent, a lopsided win at Wisconsin in which they scored touchdowns on their first three possessions, they looked like the real deal. Frankly, it was hard to believe — but this whole thing has been that way. And Braun’s readiness for the challenge of a career has been a revelation.

Next Up In College Sports
Jim Harbaugh as a wronged hero ... now that’s a good one!
Tip-Ins: Kansas 89-Kentucky 84 rocks the United Center; plus, my AP Top 25 ballot
No. 23 Illinois falls 71-64 to No. 4 Marquette
Duke outlasts Michigan State in mistake-filled game at United Center
Sister Jean’s latest fan? President Biden, who sent flowers during Chicago visit
Evanston City Council calls a timeout on Northwestern’s Ryan Field plan
The Latest
Travelers walk with their suitcases at Midway International Airport, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
News
Holiday hordes? Record number of Thanksgiving travelers expected at O’Hare and Midway: ‘Travel’s coming back’
With 2.4 million travelers hitting the roads, Illinois is also seeing the second highest record of people traveling by car this Thanksgiving season, according to AAA.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Chicago Transit Authority President Dorval Carter Jr. discusses a new program, aimed to help Chicago residents facing higher transportation costs, during a news conference at City Hall in March 2022.
CTA, Metra tout new, bigger budgets but warn of troubles down the road
The presentations to a regional transit board happened in the same day that a rail crash on the CTA’s Yellow Line injured dozens.
By Claudia Morell | WBEZ
 
A quarter, left, is used to show the size of water beads in its original size, bottom, and after it expands from being exposed to liquid.
Business
Water beads added to list of dangerous toys ahead of holiday shopping season
A report from the U.S. Public Interest Research Group urges parents to avoid buying water beads and use caution with certain smart toys.
By Isabel Funk
 
merlin_116609477.jpg
Bears
Bears RB Khalil Herbert will play vs. Lions
Herbert missed the last five games with an ankle injury. Guard Nate Davis, who has missed the last four games with an ankle injury, also will return against the Lions. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is questionable with a knee injury.
By Mark Potash
 
Trains are shown on an overpass at the Howard Street CTA station.
Transportation
Passengers have questions, no answers on why CTA train crash happened
The National Transportation Safety Board has scheduled a press briefing for later Friday. At least two people have filed lawsuits after the wreck.
By Rosemary SobolSophie Sherry, and 1 more
 