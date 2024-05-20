With reinforcements coming, Cubs offense is hopeful they can turn the corner

Christopher Morel’s sixth-inning sacrifice fly had the makings of a base hit with runners on second and third. And, 77% of the time, it would be, according to Baseball Savant. But the wind at Wrigley Field turned a sure-fire base hit into a sacrifice fly.

What could have been multiple runs turned into one. That’s been the story for the Cubs offense of late. They can’t seem to put themselves in position to put together a big scoring inning.

That the team has a 26-22 is a testament to the pitching staff. The Cubs have had 16 players hit the injury list since the beginning of the season but have persevered through the brilliance of Jameson Taillon (2.20 ERA), Shota Imanaga (0.84 ERA), and the surprising Javier Assad (1.49 ERA).

“They’ve done a tremendous job,” center fielder Cody Bellinger said. “Starting pitching and the bullpen have done a tremendous job to keep us in these games.”

The Cubs front office built the team on pitching and defense, but the dearth of run production has been startling. The team isn’t hitting guys over or taking advantage when runners are on base.

As the Cubs begin a series with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday — with St. Louis and Milwaukee up next — it’s the offense’s turn to carry the bulk of the load and start performing. The Cubs offense has a weighted runs created plus in May (95), five points below the league average.

Manager Craig Counsell noted the quality pitchers the team has faced over the past couple of weeks, from Chris Sale to Dylan Cease to Paul Skenes. But the club struggled Saturday against Pirates right-hander Bailey Falter (a career 4.51 ERA). The offensive woes won’t be solved once shortstop Dansby Swanson and second baseman Nico Hoerner return.

“It helps to have the players that you’re planning on being in there, no question,” Counsell said. “This is the game and we got to have good at-bats. We’ve got to have guys take turns having big days. We’ve got to get guys that are swinging it really well, and you work on doing it every single day.

“We’re hoping [that] Tuesday both of those guys are in the lineup. I’m not going to have a bigger smile on my face. I will because they’re playing, but I don’t think it means guarantees and scoring runs.”

The underlying numbers show that maybe a turnaround is brewing. Entering Monday’s games, the Cubs are seventh in barrel rate (8.4%) and launch angle (14.2 degrees), according to Baseball Savant. But the team is whiffing far too often and not making enough hard contact on pitches in the zone.

The lineup has a proven track record of success, so there’s optimism amongst the group that the bats will break out soon. Right Fielder Seiya Suzuki had a stretch towards the end of last season where he was among the best hitters in baseball, and left fielder Ian Happ is in the midst of one of a long slump. It’s on the offense to not let the lull continue.

“We feel good, but that’s the hard thing about baseball,” Suzuki told the Sun-Times through an interpreter. “Things don’t really go the way you want them to, and clearly, we’re not getting the results that we want. So it’s just about waiting for that wave to come again.

“They’ve been helping us out a lot, so there’s going to be a time where we can help them sometime, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

