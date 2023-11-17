The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 17, 2023
Amtrak train on its way to Chicago derails in Michigan

The train derailed after hitting a car and a tow truck a near New Buffalo, Michigan, Thursday night.

By  Kade Heather
   
An Amtrak commuter train moves through Springfield.

An Amtrak train carrying about 200 passengers derailed Thursday after hitting a car and a tow truck near New Buffalo, Michigan, officials said. No one was seriously injuried.

Passengers on an Amtrak train headed to Chicago arrived hours late — and by bus — early Friday after the train derailed in Michigan.

The train struck a tow truck and the car it was trying to remove from the tracks about 9:20 p.m. local time Thursday in New Buffalo Township, according to the Berrien County sheriff’s office.

The train was carrying about 200 passengers, who were bused to New Buffalo High School, police said.

Passengers on their way to Chicago were picked up about 12:40 a.m. local time in buses provided by Amtrak. They arrived in the city early Friday after the roughly 65-mile trip, officials said.

The train was scheduled to arrive in Chicago about 11 p.m. Thursday.

The train conductor and about 10 passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

The train, which departed from Pontiac, Michigan, remained upright after derailing and it sustained some damage, officials said.

Authorities are investigating the crash.

