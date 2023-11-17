The area’s top 50 boys high school basketball players for the 2023-24 season

Here’s a look at the the area’s top 50 boys high school basketball players. For the past few years I’ve left out incoming freshmen as a policy. They have plenty of seasons ahead of them to prove it on the court. There are a handful of excellent freshmen in the Class of 2027, but they were ineligible for the list.

GUARDS

Jakob Blakley, Jr., Payton, 5-11, Sr.

Miles Boland, Loyola, 6-2, Sr.

Dekwon Brown, Simeon, 6-2, Sr.

Braeden Carlson, Wauconda, 6-0, Sr.

Cam Cerese, Lake Park, 6-2, Sr.

Marquis Clark, Young, 6-1, So.

Gianni Cobb, Homewood-Flossmoor, 5-11, Sr.

Cale Cosme, Brother Rice, 5-8, Sr.

Jamson Coulter, Rich, 6-2, So.

Josh Fridman, Glenbrook North, 5-10, Sr.

Phoenix Gill, St. Ignatius, 6-2, Jr.

Isaiah Green, Thornton, 6-0, Sr.

Carlos Harris, Curie, 6-2, Sr.

AJ Levine, York, 6-0, Sr.

Elijah Lovemore, Bloom, 6-3, Jr.

Justus McNair, Joliet West, 6-2, Sr.

EJ Mosley, Romeoville, 5-11, Jr.

Josh Pickett, St. Laurence, 6-4, Sr.

Rajan Roberts, Kenwood, 6-1, So.

Shaheed Solebo, Lane, 6-4, Sr.

Jack Stanton, Downers Grove North, 6-1, Sr.

Jehvion Starwood, Oswego East, 6-3, Sr.

Je’shawn Stevenson, Lindblom, 6-3, Sr.

Gabe Sularski, Benet, 6-6, So.

Meyoh Swansey, Thornton, 6-1, Sr.

Andre Tyler, Simeon, 6-4, So.

JD Tyler, Homewood-Flossmoor, 5-10, Jr.

Luke Williams, Naperville North, 6-1, Sr.

FORWARDS

Aleks Alston, Kenwood, 6-9, Jr.

Jurrell Baldwin, Hyde Park, 6-5, Sr.

Al Brooks, Hansberry, 6-7, Jr.

Stephen Brown, Marist, 6-7, So.

Angelo Ciaravino, Mount Carmel, 6-6, Sr.

Bryce Heard, Homewood-Flossmoor, 6-4, Jr.

Morez Johnson, Thornton, 6-8 Sr.

Jaali Love, Manley, 6-5, So.

Jaylan McElroy, DePaul Prep, 6-6, Sr.

Tre Marks, Mount Carmel, 6-5, Sr.

Connor May, Palatine, 6-5, Sr.

Antonio Munoz, Young, 6-6, Jr.

Chris Riddle, Kenwood, 6-5 Sr.

Calvin Robins, Kenwood, 6-5, Sr.

Nick Taylor, Glenbrook South, 6-7, Sr.

Lincoln Williams, Kankakee, 6-4, So.

Tavariyuan Williams, De La Salle, 6-5, Sr.

Calvin Worsham, Christ The King, 6-6, Sr.

CENTERS

Nick Allen, Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6-9, Jr.

Stefan Cicic, Riverside-Brookfield, 6-11, Sr.

Jason Jakstys, Yorkville, 6-10, Sr.

Jaden Smith, Kenwood, 6-11, Sr.

