The area’s top 50 boys high school basketball players for the 2023-24 season

Here’s a look at the the area’s top 50 boys high school basketball players. For the past few years I’ve left out incoming freshmen as a policy. They have plenty of seasons ahead of them to prove it on the court. There are a handful of excellent freshmen in the Class of 2027, but they were ineligible for the list.
GUARDS
Jakob Blakley, Jr., Payton, 5-11, Sr.
Miles Boland, Loyola, 6-2, Sr.
Dekwon Brown, Simeon, 6-2, Sr.
Braeden Carlson, Wauconda, 6-0, Sr.
Cam Cerese, Lake Park, 6-2, Sr.
Marquis Clark, Young, 6-1, So.
Gianni Cobb, Homewood-Flossmoor, 5-11, Sr.
Cale Cosme, Brother Rice, 5-8, Sr.
Jamson Coulter, Rich, 6-2, So.
Josh Fridman, Glenbrook North, 5-10, Sr.
Phoenix Gill, St. Ignatius, 6-2, Jr.
Isaiah Green, Thornton, 6-0, Sr.
Carlos Harris, Curie, 6-2, Sr.
AJ Levine, York, 6-0, Sr.
Elijah Lovemore, Bloom, 6-3, Jr.
Justus McNair, Joliet West, 6-2, Sr.
EJ Mosley, Romeoville, 5-11, Jr.
Josh Pickett, St. Laurence, 6-4, Sr.
Rajan Roberts, Kenwood, 6-1, So.
Shaheed Solebo, Lane, 6-4, Sr.
Jack Stanton, Downers Grove North, 6-1, Sr.
Jehvion Starwood, Oswego East, 6-3, Sr.
Je’shawn Stevenson, Lindblom, 6-3, Sr.
Gabe Sularski, Benet, 6-6, So.
Meyoh Swansey, Thornton, 6-1, Sr.
Andre Tyler, Simeon, 6-4, So.
JD Tyler, Homewood-Flossmoor, 5-10, Jr.
Luke Williams, Naperville North, 6-1, Sr.
FORWARDS
Aleks Alston, Kenwood, 6-9, Jr.
Jurrell Baldwin, Hyde Park, 6-5, Sr.
Al Brooks, Hansberry, 6-7, Jr.
Stephen Brown, Marist, 6-7, So.
Angelo Ciaravino, Mount Carmel, 6-6, Sr.
Bryce Heard, Homewood-Flossmoor, 6-4, Jr.
Morez Johnson, Thornton, 6-8 Sr.
Jaali Love, Manley, 6-5, So.
Jaylan McElroy, DePaul Prep, 6-6, Sr.
Tre Marks, Mount Carmel, 6-5, Sr.
Connor May, Palatine, 6-5, Sr.
Antonio Munoz, Young, 6-6, Jr.
Chris Riddle, Kenwood, 6-5 Sr.
Calvin Robins, Kenwood, 6-5, Sr.
Nick Taylor, Glenbrook South, 6-7, Sr.
Lincoln Williams, Kankakee, 6-4, So.
Tavariyuan Williams, De La Salle, 6-5, Sr.
Calvin Worsham, Christ The King, 6-6, Sr.
CENTERS
Nick Allen, Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6-9, Jr.
Stefan Cicic, Riverside-Brookfield, 6-11, Sr.
Jason Jakstys, Yorkville, 6-10, Sr.
Jaden Smith, Kenwood, 6-11, Sr.