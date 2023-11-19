The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 14

Downers Grove North, Cary-Grove and Nazareth rise and Hope Academy debuts.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 14
Joliet Catholic’s HJ Grigsby (7) carries the ball as the Hilltoppers defeat Providence.

Joliet Catholic’s HJ Grigsby (7) carries the ball as the Hilltoppers defeat Providence.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

The final week of the season has arrived.

With so few teams still playing there weren’t a lot of changes in the rankings. Downers Grove North jumps into the top four and Nazareth is all the way up to No. 8 after taking down St. Francis.

Cary-Grove, a team I underestimated all season, is up to No. 9 after defeating Lake Zurich. The Trojans’ reward is another title game against East St. Louis. Cary-Grove upset the Flyers in the 2021 Class 6A state championship, one of the best games I’ve covered.

Hope Academy, which gave Class 1A powerhouse Lena-Winslow all it could handle on Saturday, is the only new addition. Some readers may have an issue with that. Yes, there are likely several dozen larger schools that would trounce Hope. But I believe it is fun to give Hope Academy some recognition for a great season. After all, the Week 14 rankings aren’t very important in the large scheme of things.

Super 25 rankings for Week 14
With record and last week’s ranking

1. Loyola (13-0) 1
8A: Saturday vs. No. 3 Lincoln-Way East

2. Mount Carmel (12-1) 2
7A: Saturday vs. No. 4 Downers Grove North

3. Lincoln-Way East (13-0) 3
8A: Saturday vs. No. 1 Loyola

4. Downers Grove North (11-2) 7
7A: Saturday vs. No. 2 Mount Carmel

5. York (11-2) 6
Season complete

6. Barrington (12-1) 5
Season complete

7. Batavia (11-2) 4
Season complete

8. Nazareth (8-5) 13
5A: Saturday vs. No. 13 Joliet Catholic

9. Cary-Grove (11-2) 12
6A: Saturday vs. East St. Louis

10. St. Francis (10-3) 8
Season complete

11. Maine South (10-2) 9
Season complete

12. Warren (9-3) 10
Season complete

13. Joliet Catholic (10-3) 17
5A: Saturday vs. No. 8 Nazareth

14. Lake Zurich (11-2) 11
Season complete

15. St. Laurence (10-3)
4A: Friday vs. Rochester

16. Kankakee (11-1) 14
Season complete

17. Carmel (10-2) 15
Season complete

18. Providence (8-5) 18
Season complete

19. IC Catholic (9-3) 19
Season complete

20. Hersey (10-1) 20
Season complete

21. Glenbard West (8-3) 21
Season complete

22. Prairie Ridge (9-1) 22
Season complete

23. Morgan Park (10-2) 23
Season complete

24. Wilmington (12-1) 25
2A: Friday vs. Athens

25. Hope Academy (11-2) NR
Season complete

Next Up In High School Sports
High school basketball schedule for Nov. 20 to Nov. 26
Joliet Catholic beats rival Providence to clinch a spot in its 20th state title game
Darrion Dupree dazzles as Mount Carmel hammers Batavia in Class 7A semifinals
Ariella Henigan delivers as Kenwood opens the season with a win
Previewing the top high school football state semifinals
The area’s top 50 boys high school basketball players for the 2023-24 season
The Latest
Lake Park’s east campus gymnasium in Medinah, Illinois.
High School Basketball
High school basketball schedule for Nov. 20 to Nov. 26
The full schedule for the first week of the boys basketball season.
By Jack Gleason
 
Ald. Ed Burke (14th) pictured in November 2022.
Columnists
C’mon guys, read the ethics code
Maybe the Ed Burkes of Chicago wouldn’t find themselves in hot water if they’d just follow the ordinance.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Blackhawks second-year coach Luke Richardson feels at home in Chicago.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Luke Richardson feeling at home in Chicago
The second-year coach has already become a Hawks staple, and he insists he “changed much about myself or how I approach the team” since last season.
By Ben Pope
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls guard Zach LaVine hurting himself trying to play role of villain
LaVine and his camp made it very clear earlier this week that they were all for being sent elsewhere in a trade, but that doesn’t mean the two-time All-Star has to go out of his way to become a villain in all of this. Saturday was a bad look for LaVine.
By Joe Cowley
 
This photo released by Dr. Marawan Abu Saada shows prematurely born Palestinian babies in Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Gaza’s Shifa Hospital has become the focus of a days-long stalemate in Israel’s war against Hamas. Israel claims Hamas uses the facility for military purposes and has built a vast underground command center below the hospital. Hundreds of doctors and patients remain inside.
Letters to the Editor
American Medical Association must support ceasefire in Gaza
Last year, the AMA rightfully issued a strongly worded statement in response to the Russian military targeting health care facilities in Ukraine. A similar statement should be issued regarding Palestinians in Gaza.
By Letters to the Editor
 