Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 14

The final week of the season has arrived.

With so few teams still playing there weren’t a lot of changes in the rankings. Downers Grove North jumps into the top four and Nazareth is all the way up to No. 8 after taking down St. Francis.

Cary-Grove, a team I underestimated all season, is up to No. 9 after defeating Lake Zurich. The Trojans’ reward is another title game against East St. Louis. Cary-Grove upset the Flyers in the 2021 Class 6A state championship, one of the best games I’ve covered.

Hope Academy, which gave Class 1A powerhouse Lena-Winslow all it could handle on Saturday, is the only new addition. Some readers may have an issue with that. Yes, there are likely several dozen larger schools that would trounce Hope. But I believe it is fun to give Hope Academy some recognition for a great season. After all, the Week 14 rankings aren’t very important in the large scheme of things.

Super 25 rankings for Week 14

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Loyola (13-0) 1

8A: Saturday vs. No. 3 Lincoln-Way East

2. Mount Carmel (12-1) 2

7A: Saturday vs. No. 4 Downers Grove North

3. Lincoln-Way East (13-0) 3

8A: Saturday vs. No. 1 Loyola

4. Downers Grove North (11-2) 7

7A: Saturday vs. No. 2 Mount Carmel

5. York (11-2) 6

Season complete

6. Barrington (12-1) 5

Season complete

7. Batavia (11-2) 4

Season complete

8. Nazareth (8-5) 13

5A: Saturday vs. No. 13 Joliet Catholic

9. Cary-Grove (11-2) 12

6A: Saturday vs. East St. Louis

10. St. Francis (10-3) 8

Season complete

11. Maine South (10-2) 9

Season complete

12. Warren (9-3) 10

Season complete

13. Joliet Catholic (10-3) 17

5A: Saturday vs. No. 8 Nazareth

14. Lake Zurich (11-2) 11

Season complete

15. St. Laurence (10-3)

4A: Friday vs. Rochester

16. Kankakee (11-1) 14

Season complete

17. Carmel (10-2) 15

Season complete

18. Providence (8-5) 18

Season complete

19. IC Catholic (9-3) 19

Season complete

20. Hersey (10-1) 20

Season complete

21. Glenbard West (8-3) 21

Season complete

22. Prairie Ridge (9-1) 22

Season complete

23. Morgan Park (10-2) 23

Season complete

24. Wilmington (12-1) 25

2A: Friday vs. Athens

25. Hope Academy (11-2) NR

Season complete

