The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 2, 2023

Former CPS student awarded $150,000 in religious freedom suit over ‘Hinduistic’ meditation program

As a Christian, Mariyah Green felt “alone and angry” when her opinions about a meditation program weren’t respected and she was not given a choice about whether to participate, the lawsuit states.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Former CPS student awarded $150,000 in religious freedom suit over ‘Hinduistic’ meditation program
Chicago Public Schools logo on a door

Sun-Times file

A federal judge has awarded $150,000 in damages and legal fees to a former Chicago Public Schools student who said she was forced to participate in “Hinduistic rituals” that violated her constitutional religious rights.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly ruled last week in favor of Mariyah Green, who had filed a lawsuit alleging she felt coerced to participate in the Quiet Time meditation program at Bogan High School despite her Christian beliefs.

In a statement, John Mauck, Green’s attorney, described the program as “a thinly veiled Hinduistic religious program” that asked participants “to make obeisance various ways to a member of the Hindu deities.”

“Mariyah Green’s Christian faith and her dedication to Jesus Christ makes worship of others, such as these idols, unthinkable,” her attorney said.

Green believed she had to participate in the program because she was told cooperation would count toward her grades, and she did not want to be kicked off the basketball team for poor academics, Mauck said. She had transferred to the school specifically for its basketball program.

In an email statement, a CPS spokesperson said the district removed the program from its schools in 2020 “but maintains that Quiet Time did not violate any student’s constitutional rights.”

The judge’s decision was the result of a “voluntary resolution between the parties akin to a settlement,” the spokesperson said in the statement. “The District has always denied, and continues to deny, any liability as a result of Quiet Time, and there has not been any finding of liability in this case by a judge or a jury.”

Both the Chicago Board of Education and the David Lynch Foundation, which developed the program, were named in the lawsuit. CPS is responsible for paying $75,000, and so is the foundation, which didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

The foundation’s website states the meditation program is intended to reduce “toxic levels of stress” in the lives of young people, and can lead to an increase in graduation rates and a reduction in school-wide suspensions.

In the lawsuit, Green alleges the “Transcendental Meditation” program was held during school hours, and students were required to participate in an initiation ceremony called a “Puja” — an “expression of gratitude” to the dead founders of the practice.

During the “Puja,” instructors chanted words in Sanskrit containing “statements recognizing the power possessed by various Hindu deities and invitations to those same Hindu deities to channel their powers” without telling students what they meant, the suit states.

Green learned of the “hidden religious nature” of the program and shared the information with other CPS students and teachers at Bogan. When teachers reminded her to meditate, she told them it “was not normal” and asked why students weren’t learning, the suit alleges.

Green, who graduated from Bogan in 2020, felt “alone and angry” when her opinions on the program weren’t respected and she was not given a choice about whether to participate. Mauck said the program “was an egregious abuse of Mariyah’s religious right.”

“We thank the court for the recognition of the critical Constitutional issues at stake here. Mariyah Green’s concerns have been justified, her voice has been heard, and the offending parties have been held accountable.”

Next Up In News
Barack and me
Joyce Foundation CEO and president stepping down
City signs lease for site of potential Brighton Park migrant tent camp — leaving local alderperson ‘frustrated and disappointed’
As Israel-Hamas war continues, the terms ‘cease-fire’ and ‘pause’ have come up. They’re not the same
Chicago’s outdoor dining program ends for the season, but some restaurants think it should be year-round
Ex-Chicago top cop Fred Waller staying on at CPD as a ‘deputy director’ — with combined annual pay and pension reaching $333,323
The Latest
Barack Obama talks to reporters and board members at the Chicago Sun-Times in 2008. Note the plate of cookies at left.
Columnists
Barack and me
This weekend, 2,500 members of “Obamaworld” gather in Chicago to mark the 15th anniversary of Barack Obama being elected president. I wasn’t invited, but I was there.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Ellen_Alberding__1_.jpeg
Chicago
Joyce Foundation CEO and president stepping down
After 21 years at the helm of the philanthropic foundation, Ellen Alberding plans to leave her role next year, she said Thursday.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
About a dozen community members protest near a city owned lot at 38th Street and California Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood last month.
Immigration
City signs lease for site of potential Brighton Park migrant tent camp — leaving local alderperson ‘frustrated and disappointed’
The city signed the lease before the environmental assessment was completed. Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th) said it was done without her knowledge.
By Michael Loria
 
Death Toll In Gaza Surpasses 8,000, Gazan Officials Say, As Israel Expands Ground Offensive
Columnists
As Israel-Hamas war continues, the terms ‘cease-fire’ and ‘pause’ have come up. They’re not the same
John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, revealed that President Joe Biden helped work out a pause to clear the way for Hamas to release two Evanston women held hostage, Judy Raanan and her daughter, Natalie.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Liam Hendriks of the reacts as he is acknowledged with his wife, Kristi Hendriks, prior to a game against the LoAngels at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 29, 2023 in Chicago. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks named Comeback Player of Year
After returning from a bout with cancer to pitch for the White Sox in 2023, closer Liam Hendriks was given the Players Choice Award for Comeback Player of the Year.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 