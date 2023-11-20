The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 20, 2023
No Shot Clock, Ep. 157: Preseason sleepers and storylines

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen’s weekly breakdown of Illinois high school basketball.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Palatine basketball players react with the MSL championship trophy after beating Rolling Meadows last season.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen’s weekly breakdown of Illinois high school basketball. 

In this week’s episode we talk about six sleeper teams, six underrated players and six storylines we’ll be following all season.

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

