Car veers into Lake Michigan near Streeterville: police
Officers found a blue sedan in the lake in the 800 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3 a.m. No one was hurt, but a witness told police three people ran from the scene.
No one was injured when a car veered into Lake Michigan off DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Saturday.
Officers found a blue sedan in the lake near Chicago Avenue around 3 a.m., according to Chicago police.
Divers from the CPD marine unit found the car and determined no one was inside, police said.
A witness told investigators they saw three people run from the scene.
No one was in custody.
Convention for Palestine brings thousands to Tinley Park to preserve culture and community amid the Israel-Hamas war
The Latest
Another inch is possible across northwestern Illinois.
The shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. at a gas station in the 6800 block of South Archer Road, police said. Officers were there responding to reports of a nearby car crash.
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West 71st Street in Greater Grand Crossing, police said. Illinois State Police arrested an occupant of the cargo truck.
The Hawks believe Korchinski is better off learning lessons in the NHL than anywhere else. They’ve been impressed by his ability to immediately implement suggestions into his game.
The Bears’ defense showed signs of becoming a force, with three takeaways against the Lions last week before collapsing in the fourth quarter. Now they need to develop the mental toughness it takes to finish. “Finishing is ... 90% mental, 10% talent,” safety Jaquan Brisker said.