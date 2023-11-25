The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Car veers into Lake Michigan near Streeterville: police

Officers found a blue sedan in the lake in the 800 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3 a.m. No one was hurt, but a witness told police three people ran from the scene.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
No one was injured when a car veered into Lake Michigan off DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Saturday.

Officers found a blue sedan in the lake near Chicago Avenue around 3 a.m., according to Chicago police.

Divers from the CPD marine unit found the car and determined no one was inside, police said.

A witness told investigators they saw three people run from the scene.

No one was in custody.

