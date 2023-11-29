Wednesday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
CATHOLIC LEAGUE - WHITE
Providence at St. Laurence, 7:00
Providence-St. Mel at St. Francis, 7:00
CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN
Christ the King at Wheaton Academy, 7:30
FOX VALLEY
Burlington Central at Crystal Lake Central, 7:00
Crystal Lake South at Dundee-Crown, 7:00
Huntley at Cary-Grove, 7:00
McHenry at Jacobs, 7:00
Prairie Ridge at Hampshire, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
Beacon at ACERO-Cruz, 5:00
British School at Wolcott, 6:00
Christian Heritage at Walsdorf, 5:00
Horizon-McKinley at Roycemore, 5:00
Intrinsic-Downtown at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00
NIC - 10
Auburn at Freeport, 7:00
Belvidere at Rockford East, 7:15
Belvidere North at Boylan, 6:30
Guilford at Jefferson, 7:15
Hononegah at Harlem, 6:30
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
Golder at Rauner, TBA
Mansueto at Muchin, 7:00
Noble Street at ITW-Speer, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
Addison Trail at St. Charles East, 7:00
Agricultural Science at Dunbar, 5:00
Back of the Yards at Washington, 5:30
Bowen at Crane, 6:30
Chicago Academy at Austin, 5:00
Chicago Math & Science at Lake View, 6:30
Chicago Military at Clark, 6:30
Curie at Horizon-Southwest, 6:00
Earlville at Sandwich, 7:00
EPIC at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 6:00
Genoa-Kingston at Marengo, 7:00
Goode at Kelvyn Park, 4:30
Hancock at Little Village, 5:00
Homewood-Flossmoor at Crete-Monee, 6:00
Hope Academy at Jones, 6:30
Ida Crown at Mather, 6:30
Lake Forest Academy at North Chicago, 7:00
Lane at Schurz, 5:00
Lincoln Park at Kenwood, 5:00
Lowpoint-Washburn at DePue, 6:30
Manley at Englewood, 6:30
Morton Grove Academy at Roosevelt, 5:15
New Jerusalem at Alden-Hebron, 7:00
Noble Academy at Latin, 6:30
North Chicago at Zion-Benton, 7:00
North Lawndale at Prosser, 7:00
Oregon at Ashton-Franklin Center, 7:00
Rockford Lutheran at Marian Central, 7:00
Round Lake at Cristo Rey-St. Martin, 6:00
Somonauk at Amboy, 7:00
Streamwood at Downers Grove South, 6:00
UIC Prep at Rickover, 5:00
Westmont at Yorkville Christian, 6:30
AURORA CHRISTIAN
Harvest Christian vs. Joliet Catholic, 6:00
Aurora Christian vs. IMSA, 7:30