Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
DeKalb’s Jackson Kees (1) shoots the ball against Lake Park.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - WHITE

Providence at St. Laurence, 7:00

Providence-St. Mel at St. Francis, 7:00

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN

Christ the King at Wheaton Academy, 7:30

FOX VALLEY

Burlington Central at Crystal Lake Central, 7:00

Crystal Lake South at Dundee-Crown, 7:00

Huntley at Cary-Grove, 7:00

McHenry at Jacobs, 7:00

Prairie Ridge at Hampshire, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Beacon at ACERO-Cruz, 5:00

British School at Wolcott, 6:00

Christian Heritage at Walsdorf, 5:00

Horizon-McKinley at Roycemore, 5:00

Intrinsic-Downtown at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00

NIC - 10

Auburn at Freeport, 7:00

Belvidere at Rockford East, 7:15

Belvidere North at Boylan, 6:30

Guilford at Jefferson, 7:15

Hononegah at Harlem, 6:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

Golder at Rauner, TBA

Mansueto at Muchin, 7:00

Noble Street at ITW-Speer, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Addison Trail at St. Charles East, 7:00

Agricultural Science at Dunbar, 5:00

Back of the Yards at Washington, 5:30

Bowen at Crane, 6:30

Chicago Academy at Austin, 5:00

Chicago Math & Science at Lake View, 6:30

Chicago Military at Clark, 6:30

Curie at Horizon-Southwest, 6:00

Earlville at Sandwich, 7:00

EPIC at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 6:00

Genoa-Kingston at Marengo, 7:00

Goode at Kelvyn Park, 4:30

Hancock at Little Village, 5:00

Homewood-Flossmoor at Crete-Monee, 6:00

Hope Academy at Jones, 6:30

Ida Crown at Mather, 6:30

Lake Forest Academy at North Chicago, 7:00

Lane at Schurz, 5:00

Lincoln Park at Kenwood, 5:00

Lowpoint-Washburn at DePue, 6:30

Manley at Englewood, 6:30

Mansueto at Muchin, 7:00

Morton Grove Academy at Roosevelt, 5:15

New Jerusalem at Alden-Hebron, 7:00

Noble Academy at Latin, 6:30

North Chicago at Zion-Benton, 7:00

North Lawndale at Prosser, 7:00

Oregon at Ashton-Franklin Center, 7:00

Rockford Lutheran at Marian Central, 7:00

Round Lake at Cristo Rey-St. Martin, 6:00

Somonauk at Amboy, 7:00

Streamwood at Downers Grove South, 6:00

UIC Prep at Rickover, 5:00

Westmont at Yorkville Christian, 6:30

AURORA CHRISTIAN

Harvest Christian vs. Joliet Catholic, 6:00

Aurora Christian vs. IMSA, 7:30

