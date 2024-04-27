The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bears offense has rare potential to become the star of the show

The Bears have been known for their defense — The Monsters of the Midway. But with Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet & Co., the offense has the chance to become the identity of a franchise for the first time since the Sid Luckman era.

By  Mark Potash
   
Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams (13), the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, will open his rookie season as the Bears’ starting quarterback.

Andy Nelson/AP

When Jay Cutler and the Bears’ offense produced five touchdowns in a 41-21 rout of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2012 season opener at Soldier Field, Bears fans were making a lot of noise. Too much noise.

Despite the victory and offensive output, Cutler was miffed that the home crowd seemed unaware of standard NFL fan etiquette: When your team has the ball in the red zone, pipe down and let the quarterback operate the offense.

“Please, please, please, let’s tone it down a little bit when we’re down on the 20,” Cutler said. “You’re more than welcome to yell and scream and do whatever you want to do after we score. But please, let’s go ahead and quiet the stadium down and save it until after we scored.”

Cutler’s admonishment of the fans was deserved, but the crowd’s ignorance was understandable. Bears fans hadn’t been conditioned to know all the nuances and unwritten rules of rooting for a consistently productive offense. Many of them had rarely if ever seen one, or had forgotten what one looked like.

Even back in 2012, the Bears had ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in points score just twice in the previous 20 seasons. Their average rank since 1992 was 20th, with 11 seasons in the bottom 10. How were Bears fans supposed to know what to do when the Bears are in the red zone? The offense was hardly ever in it.

That dubious history of bad Bears offenses has not changed in the ensuing 12 seasons.
The Bears have ranked in the top 10 in scoring just four times in the last 33 seasons. And each time it was fleeting, a sudden surge followed by an immediate return to normal — when the Bears were eighth in 1995 (26th, 28th, 25th and 25th the next four seasons); second in 2006 (18th, 14th, 19th, 21st); second in 2013 (23rd, 23rd, 28th, 29th); and ninth in 2018 (29th, 22nd, 27th, 23rd).

Offense has been a chronic struggle for the Bears in most current fans’ lifetime. Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton broke the NFL career rushing record in his illustrious career, but the Bears were an average of 19th in scoring in his first 10 seasons (in a 28-team league) and never higher than 13th. When Payton rushed for an NFL-record 275 yards against the Vikings in 1977, the Bears scored 10 points.

No wonder the Bears are known historically for their defense — the Monsters of the Midway. It doesn’t seem like it will ever change. But after the Bears took quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft and wide receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick, Bears fans can dare to dream.

With Williams, wide receivers DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Odunze, running back D’Andre Swift and tight ends Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett, the Bears objectively have the potential for an offense that will someday be a franchise rarity — the star of the show.

That literally hasn’t happened for more than a season since the 1950s, with quarterback Ed Brown and wide receiver Harlon Hill — but really back to the glory days of the 1940s, when the Bears were an offensive revelation with quarterback Sid Luckman. The Bears were first or second in the NFL in scoring in eight of nine seasons from 1939-47 (averaging 33.6 points per game in 1941-43).

When the Bears won the Super Bowl after the 1985 season, their offense was second in the NFL in scoring, but Buddy Ryan’s devastating “46” defense was the star of the show. When the Bears won the NFL title in 1963, the league-leading defense that allowed 9.8 points per game carried them all season — right down to Larry Morris and Ed O’Bradovich intercepting Y.A. Tittle passes to set up both touchdowns in a 14-10 victory over the Giants in the NFL Championship game. The Bears’ offense ranked 10th out of 14 teams that season.

Even now, the Bears’ defense under coach Matt Eberflus that has expectations of being in the top 10 in points allowed after a strong finish last year figures to take the lead in 2024. At least to start. But the potential for the Monsters of the Midway to become an offensive juggernaut — believe it or not — is there.

How soon? When Soldier Field is silent when Caleb Williams has the offense inside the 20, you’ll know it has arrived.

The Latest
Fire v Galaxy X
Chicago Fire
While Fire honor past, their present needs work
Before their game Saturday night at Soldier Field against Atlanta United, the Fire will induct former goalkeeper Zach Thornton into the Ring of Fire, and then try to recover from a 4-0 loss to Real Salt Lake.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Diamond DeShields, Lexie Brown and Azurá Stevens dance after a parade and as they head to a rally at Pritzker Pavilion to celebrate the Chicago Sky’s WNBA Championship title.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Diamond DeShields' homecoming with the Sky comes with a sweet sense of 'relief'
After spending two seasons outside of Chicago, DeShields is back on a one-year deal with the franchise that drafted her third overall in 2018.
By Annie Costabile
 
mc-CST-041124-006.jpg
High School Sports
Lane senior pitcher Amaan Khan among few prep players invited to MLB draft league this summer
“It’s a huge steppingstone to get seen this early in front of the MLB scouts,” Khan said. “That would be a great opportunity to showcase my skills at that level against some of the best competition.”
By Mike Clark
 
Close-up of someone's hands typing on a laptop.
Consumer Affairs
Federal broadband program helping more than 300,000 Cook County residents set to expire
The Affordable Connectivity Program offered eligible households $30 per month toward their broadband internet bill, but with the program ending, some service providers are offering their own options.
By Amy Yee
 
Blackhawks players
Blackhawks
Blackhawks' players now understand how rebuilds work, but they're growing impatient
Seth Jones, Nick Foligno and the Hawks’ other veterans are eager — perhaps overly so — for the team to take a massive step forward next season. Realistically, even as general manager Kyle Davidson begins the building-up stage, that probably won’t happen.
By Ben Pope
 