The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 5, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Do private schools have an unfair advantage in the state football playoffs?

If you look at the list of total state championships, three of the top four schools (Joliet Catholic, Mount Carmel, Providence) are private.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Do private schools have an unfair advantage in the state football playoffs?
Mount Carmel players hoist their helmets before the game against Prospect.

Mount Carmel players hoist their helmets before the game against Prospect.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

It felt like most of Antioch turned out for the football game on Saturday. The undefeated Sequoits play in the heart of the village and rank high in the hearts of the residents. 

It was a family event, with little kids watching their heroes compete in the second round of the Illinois High School Association’s state playoffs. Those heroes got crushed. 

The game against Carmel, a private school from Mundelein, wasn’t competitive. The Corsairs won 50-7. It was 21-0 after one quarter and there was a running clock in the second half. 

Hours after the game the Antioch football program tweeted out some statistics. Private schools have a record of 866-394 against public schools in the playoffs since 2001. The rate is fairly consistent across the classes. The private school winning percentage is 70% in Class 8A, 69% in 7A, 71% in 6A, 80% in 5A, 67% in 4A, 62% in 3A, 69% in 2A and 50% in 1A. 

Antioch, like all public schools, draws students from a specified border. Private schools are allowed to admit students who reside within a 30-mile radius. One of Carmel’s star players told reporters after the game that he lives in Wisconsin. That’s within the rules, but would likely grate on the Antioch faithful. 

The IHSA has certain policies that attempt to level the playing field. Private schools are subject to an enrollment multiplier and a success adjustment. Both factors could elevate a school into a larger class. 

Size of the problem

Last season private schools won six of the eight state titles in football. In 2022 and 2021 private schools only won two titles. 

If you look at the list of total state championships, three of the top four schools (Joliet Catholic, Mount Carmel, Providence) are private. East St. Louis is the only public school to win double-digit state championships. 

It’s undoubtedly easier to maintain a high-level program at a private school. On the flip side, just keeping a private school alive is difficult. Football success couldn’t save Driscoll. 

The bad guy

Fans, coaches and pretty much everyone enjoys piling on the IHSA for perceived slights and unfairness and all sorts of things. 

But it is important to remember that the IHSA, as it regularly reminds everyone, is a member-run organization. The schools themselves wrote and voted on every single rule. The IHSA isn’t sitting in its office in Bloomington scheming on ways to cheat towns out of state titles. 

There are 569 schools in the state playing 11-man football. Only 49 of those are private schools. It doesn’t take a math genius to figure out that if public schools banded together they could pass any rule they wanted. 

Next Up In High School Sports
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 12
2023 IHSA state football quarterfinal pairings and schedule
How the Super 25 high school football teams fared in the second round of the state playoffs
Morgan Park beats Sycamore to earn a spot in the Class 5A quarterfinals. ‘Tears came to my eyes, tears of joy.’
Carmel silences Antioch with a running clock victory
Jack Elliott throws for 4 TDs as Mount Carmel cruises past Prospect
The Latest
Participants climb stairs during the SkyRise Chicago event at the Willis Tower, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. Participants climbed 2,149 stairs or 105 flights to raise money for the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab which uses physical medicine and rehabilitation for adults and children with the most severe, complex conditions. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
News
Climbers trek up 103 floors in Willis Tower for SkyRise fundraiser
About 1,800 people participated in the annual event, raising more than $1 million for the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.
By Isabel Funk
 
Attorney George Gomez, left, speaks to Judge George D. Strickland as Robert E. Crimo Jr., looks on during an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park massacre suspect’s dad’s trial starts Monday in possible preview of son’s trial
If the son takes a plea deal, the trial may be the public’s only look into the evidence against him. Prosecutors say they will call 10 witnesses and read transcripts from the son’s police interrogation in the trial against his father, Robert Crimo Jr.
By David Struett
 
Mount Carmel’s Kevin Gardner (19) and Darrion Gilliam (17) celebrate after a touchdown against Prospect.
High School Football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 12
It’s a major shakeup as seven new teams join before the state quarterfinals.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Just Fields throwing in warmups.
Bears
Bears make QB Justin Fields inactive vs. Saints; Tyson Bagent will start
Fields was back at practice in a limited capacity Friday, his first time throwing since dislocating the thumb on his throwing hand.
By Jason Lieser
 
Nazareth’s Jake Cestone (7) celebrates his long reception with fellow receiver Trenton Walker (19).
High School Football
2023 IHSA state football quarterfinal pairings and schedule
high-school-football-ihsa-state-playoff-pairings-brackets-illinois-quarterfinals
By Michael O’Brien
 