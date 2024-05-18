The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Crime News

Bedford Park man charged in fatal Bridgeview shooting

Anthony Calderon, 20, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Arturo Cantu.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was charged with murder in a shooting that happened Wednesday in southwest suburban Bridgeview.

A Bedford Park man was charged with allegedly shooting and killing a man in southwest suburban Bridgeview earlier this week.

Anthony Calderon, 20, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Arturo Cantu, Bridgeview police said.

Cantu, 39, was walking to his car early Wednesday when he was confronted and shot.

He lived at the apartment building near where he was found shot at the corner of 79th Street and Oketo Avenue, officials said.

Calderon was scheduled to appear in court Saturday morning.

Anthony Calderon

