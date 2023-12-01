The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 1, 2023
Northwestern 92, Purdue 88: Wildcats upset No. 1 Boilermakers for second season in a row

Incredibly, this game was even better than the one on Super Bowl Sunday.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Purdue v Northwestern

Northwestern’s Matthew Nicholson throws down a dunk against Purdue.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It wasn’t Super Bowl Sunday this time.

More like Forget About It Friday.

You think No. 1 Purdue is just going to waltz into Welsh-Ryan Arena and win a basketball game against Northwestern? Not last season, when the Wildcats toppled the Boilers and national player of the year Zach Edey 64-58 for their first-ever win over an AP No. 1. Most of the country — the world — was waiting for the Chiefs and Eagles and missed that afternoon of court-storming magic.

Well, they missed it again as sports fans undoubtedly were watching Washington and Oregon — soon-to-be Big Ten schools — in the final Pac-12 title game. Northwestern won 92-88 in a game that, incredibly, was even better than last year’s version. The court was stormed again. Respect was demanded again.

In February’s game, Edey and magnificent Wildcats guard Boo Buie combined for 50 points. This time, with Edey pouring in 35 and Buie 31, they went off for 66.

Purdue fell to 7-1. Northwestern is 6-1 and — no doubt about it — getting ready to crash the next Top 25 poll.

