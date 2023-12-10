Sunday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Sunday, December 10, 2023
CHICAGO PREP
Cristo Rey at Rochelle Zell, 4:30
GONZAGA (DC)
Young vs. Georgetown Prep (DC), 4:00E
MOUNT CARMEL
Hyde Park vs. Leo, 2:00
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. St. Ignatius, 3:30
Curie vs. Downers Grove North, 5:00
Simeon vs. Rich, 6:30
Lindblom’s Je’Shawn Stevenson stakes his claim as the city’s best player and Brother Rice beats Bloom in triple overtime
