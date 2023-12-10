The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Sunday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Lincoln-Way East’s BJ Powell (2) goes to the basket against Lindblom’s Agsan Branch (22).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Sunday, December 10, 2023

CHICAGO PREP

Cristo Rey at Rochelle Zell, 4:30

GONZAGA (DC)

Young vs. Georgetown Prep (DC), 4:00E

MOUNT CARMEL

Hyde Park vs. Leo, 2:00

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. St. Ignatius, 3:30

Curie vs. Downers Grove North, 5:00

Simeon vs. Rich, 6:30

