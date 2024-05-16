White Sox have mixed feelings about automated ball-strike calls system

Like it or not, the automated ball-strike system is coming to the major leagues, in one form or another.

The White Sox — for the most part, but with some reservations — say bring it on.

Specialized cameras positioned around minor league parks are used now to determine balls and strikes, and the expectation is that they’re coming to Guaranteed Rate Field and every other big league park before long, perhaps in the next year or two.

Many Sox players are familiar with it, having played at the team’s Triple-A Charlotte affiliate the last two seasons as Major League Baseball experiments with it at that level. Some are strongly for it, others not so much. While it’s feasible ABS will be used for every pitch some day, the challenge system would probably be the first phase introduced, and it’s not far off.

“I like the challenge system, that’s what is getting the most momentum right now,” the Sox’ Gavin Sheets said. “It gives guys an opportunity to keep the human aspect behind the plate but also to be held accountable.”

Sheets got called out on strikes by plate umpire Mike Estabrook on April 23 in Minneapolis and objected. Too strongly, as it was, and he was ejected for the second time in his career.

“I was right both times,” Sheets said.

“He’s making a case for automated strike zone,” Sox play-by-play voice John Schriffen said after viewing the replay on the broadcast.

There are two levels of ABS in use at the minor leagues. In full ABS, home plate umpires relay the Hawk-Eye system’s ball-strike calls. A challenge system seems like the next thing to come, allowing pitchers, catchers and hitters to ask for a review of an umpire’s call.

In the same way viewers are shown ball-strike calls on their television screens at home, fans in stadiums would see the system play out on big scoreboard screens. Each team gets three per nine innings.

“It’s an exciting play, instantaneous, like in big tennis tournaments,” said Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar, who played for the Sox in the first month of the season.

Pillar experienced it at Triple-A Oklahoma in 2022.

“It goes on the board, in black and white,” he said. “People in the stands would find that fascinating and entertaining. And it takes out some arguing from the dugouts. Instead of arguing, it’s ‘Prove it.’ ’’

Players know every at-bat counts for their teams and their careers. And they know they’re held to high standards.

“If we don’t perform, we get sent down,” Sheets said.

And they want umpires to have consequences for miscues as well.

“You’re going to get a better brand in general,” Sheets said. “[Umpires] might try a little harder with the challenge system because you don’t want to get embarrassed in front of 40,000 people. That said, they have one of the hardest jobs in the world, calling balls and strikes on balls moving 100 mph. There’s more attention to it more than ever.”

Players can empathize with umps who make mistakes. And they can tolerate a wider zone if it’s established early in a game and is consistent.

“I’m an old school mind, and used to the human element of things,” Sox 12-year veteran reliever Dominic Leone said, “but totally understand the use of the technology. You can see the trend of it coming. But I like to believe in the human element of the game — pitchers, catchers, players, umpires. It’s part of it.”

While at Charlotte, infielder Danny Mendick embraced how the challenge system is used on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays it’s full ABS.

Paul DeJong wouldn’t object to the challenge system, but he and reliever Steven Wilson are leery of glitches, malfunctions and other snags.

“Now it seems like there’s a rule change every year,” DeJong said. “We need to maintain some type of historical integrity. I’m a purist. There are sacred elements to baseball and the umpires have always been a part of it. As society tries to better itself in every way possible, baseball also tries to mimic that and be as accurate as possible, and us being the best players in the world, we demand the highest standard. So I see why it’s headed that way.’’

As a pitcher, Wilson is opposed even though he will get calls reversed in his favor because he said it will shrink the strike zone. But he believes the challenge system will make umpires better.

“There needs to be incentive for umpires to be good back there,” he said.

We might see the effects very soon.

“It’s coming. I hope next year,” Mendick said.

