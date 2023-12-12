The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Notre Dame lands former Duke QB Riley Leonard

Leonard, who helped the Blue Devils start the season with a stunning 28-7 victory over then-No. 9 Clemson, entered the transfer portal after his team’s 7-5 season.

By  Associated Press
   
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

Notre Dame is going from one talented ACC quarterback to another after Duke’s Riley Leonard committed to the Fighting Irish on Tuesday.

Leonard, who helped the Blue Devils start the season with a stunning 28-7 victory over then-No. 9 Clemson, entered the transfer portal after his team’s 7-5 season.

He announced his intention to play for Notre Dame on social media, writing “A dream come true. Go Irish,” with a shamrock image at the end.

Riley is expected to take over the starting job that ex-Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman had for the Fighting Irish this season. Hartman joined Notre Dame this past season after five seasons with the Demon Deacons.

Leonard played in 27 games for Duke the past three seasons, throwing for 4,450 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He played in just seven games this season after sustaining an injury late in a 21-14 loss to Notre Dame on Sept. 30.

Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim has also announced his transfer destination and tight end Maliq Carr entered the portal.

Kim, who spent four seasons with the Spartans, will play for Coastal Carolina, he said on social media. Kim started the first five games this season before being replaced. He finished the season with 1,090 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Chanticleers quarterback the past four seasons, Grayson McCall, and his backup, Jarrett Guest, have both entered the portal.

Ex-Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum has committed to Kentucky. He also announced his choice on social media.

Trayanum was the Buckeyes second-leading rusher this season with 373 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 53 yards.

The Wildcats had success this season with a transfer portal tailback, getting Ray Davis from Vanderbilt. Davis ran for 1,066 yards and seven TDs this season.

Kenneka Jenkins
News
Family of Kenneka Jenkins, who died in Rosemont hotel freezer, to receive more than $6 million in settlement
The agreement was made public Tuesday morning as the case was set to go to trial and it appeared recent efforts to reach a settlement had broken down.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Traditional Kraft brand Macaroni &amp; Cheese will soon be sharing shelf space at your local grocery stores with a dairy-free version.
Taste
Kraft debuts dairy-free mac and cheese in the US
The new recipe has the same creamy texture and flavor of the original Mac & Cheese but replaces dairy with ingredients like fava bean protein and coconut oil powder.
By Dee-Ann Durbin | AP Business Writer
 
El Estado tiene la intención de abrir refugios pronto, dijo el portavoz del alcalde Ronnie Reese. | Cortesía
La Voz Chicago
El proyecto de crear un campamento para migrantes en Chicago queda en pausa
El plan de instalar un campamento en Morgan Park está en pausa por ahora, ya que la Municipalidad ha tenido éxito con otros planes.
By Michael Loria
 
A ComEd truck parked in Uptown.
Other Views
ICC must continue with aggressive oversight of public utilities
ComEd and Ameren are asking us to pay more to get less. As the state transitions to clean energy, the Illinois Commerce Commission should right-size electric utilities’ spending and limit the financial impact on customers.
By Abe Scarr
 
Las autoridades dicen que Brissa Romero habló por última vez con su madre a las 6:55 p.m. del 4 de diciembre mientras se dirigía a una fiesta de Navidad del trabajo. | Cortesía
La Voz Chicago
Recuperan el vehículo de una adolescente desaparecida en un charco de Vernon Hills
El vehículo de una adolescente de Carpentersville desaparecida desde el 4 de diciembre ha sido encontrado en Vernon Hills, según informaron las autoridades el lunes.
By Alicia Fabbre | Daily Herald
 